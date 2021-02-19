This Alexa and Assistant-ready 33-foot RGB LED light strip ships for $16 (Save 60%)

Mannysen (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Ambother 32.8-foot LED Smart Light Strip for $16 Prime shipped when coupon code YE9Q7ZGH has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $24 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Not only is this LED strip ready to add some vibrancy to your space, it’s able to be controlled using either Alexa or Assistant. Yet another way to tweak settings is with the included remote control, making this a great option for kids who do not yet own a smartphone or tablet. This unit is comprised of 300 LEDs and spans a total of 32.8-feet. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s really hard to beat the value above. That being said, if saving a couple of bucks will go a long way, consider MINGER’s 16.4-foot LED Strip Lights for $14. You’ll only get half the length and smart features are lost, but it does lower today’s spending. Minger is well-known and this light strip has garnered more than 89,000 reviews with an average 4.6/5 star rating so far.

And if you’re in need of a way to control your smart home, we’ve got you covered with a fresh deal on Google’s Nest Audio speaker. Today you can grab it for an all-time low at $80. This offer delivers 20% in savings, making now an excellent time to strike. The deal is matched across a variety of retailers, so swing by our post to pick your preference.

Voice Control via Alexa & Google Assistant: Control the rope light by simple conversation starters, LED strip lights frees your hands and no need move, bring you into smart life

WIFI Control: With the mobile app Smart Life and 24 key remote controller, you can control the light strips turn on/off/change color and brightness. Supports IOS 8.0 or above Android 4.3 or above

Easy Cut & Brighter Lamp Beads: Unique design RGB LED light strip, 300 LEDS, can be cut every 3 LEDs, with strong self adhesive back, so that rope lights can be easily placed on any flat surface

