FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google’s Nest Audio speaker returns to all-time low at $80 (Save 20%)

-
Smart HomeGoogleAdorama
Reg. $100 $80

Adorama is currently offering the Google Nest Audio Speaker for $79.99 shipped. Also available at B&H and Best Buy. Down from $100, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention from Black Friday for the best price to date. As the latest addition to Google’s lineup of Assistant-enabled speakers, Nest Audio enters with a familiar fabric-wrapped design. You’ll still be able to call on Google’s voice assistant for controlling smart home gear and more, and with two of the speakers, will be able to take advantage of stereo sound. There’s also touch controls, a physical mute switch, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 335 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

Save even more by going with one of Google’s Nest Mini speakers instead. You’re getting much of the same in terms to access to Assistant, but in a more compact form-factor and affordable $49 price tag. So even though this won’t sound quite as good as the new Nest Audio, it’s still a great way to kickstart or expand your setup on a budget.

And while we’re talking about upgrading your Assistant setup, Google’s energy-saving Nest Thermostat E is still on sale and down to one of its best prices in months at $139. But then be sure to swing by our smart home guide for even more price cuts. Highlights include these fingerprint-enabled Lockly smart deadbolts from $198, but you’ll also find a series of Eve HomeKit devices on sale too.

Google Nest Audio features:

With integrated Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, and home automation support, the chalk Google Nest Audio wireless speaker will connect to your wireless network to provide control of, and access to, virtually all of your smart devices. It can play music, check the weather and traffic, tell you sports scores, make phone calls, control your compatible smart home equipment, and more. Using a far-field microphone array with Voice Match Technology and the Google Assistant, the Nest Audio can perform the requested task in an instant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Google

Adorama

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Govee’s Bluetooth grill thermometer has wireless ...
Lockly’s fingerprint-enabled smart deadbolts are on s...
Save up to 30% on Eve HomeKit motion sensors, smart plu...
Amazon slashes Ring Video Doorbell Pro as low as $120 (...
Save up on $350 on Autel’s latest EVO II/Pro folding ...
Nanoleaf’s starter kit brings customizable lights...
Google’s energy-saving Nest Thermostat E falls to...
Save up to 38% on GE Z-Wave dimmer switches, smart plug...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $200

Bring two Google Nest Audio speakers to your Assistant setup at $150 (Save $50)

$150 Learn More
$200 off

JBL’s Link View expands your Google Assistant smart home at $100

$100 Learn More
Shop now

Nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases are on sale from $16

From $16 Learn More
Shop now

Apple Watch deals start at just $150 in this 1-day sale (Refurb)

From $150 Learn More

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville launches on witch March 19

Learn More
Reg. $25

Fiskars new soil block maker helps you grow your garden at a low of $17.50 (Reg. $25)

$17.50 Learn More
Reg. $80

Keep your car battery charged with Schumacher’s 15A/3A tender at $48.50

$48.50 Learn More
39% off

This solar-powered NOAA/AM/FM radio belongs in every emergency kit at $22 (39% off)

$22 Learn More