Home Depot’s mix and match DEWALT sale takes up to $120 off tool bundles

Home Depot is closing out the week with a new up to $120 DEWALT mix and match tool sale. Shipping is free across the board and curbside pickup is also available in most cases. Discount will automatically be applied once added to your cart. Adding any three of the toys on this landing page will take $120 off the going rate, while picking up two of the DEWALT offerings will only save you $70. Those hoping just to expand their DIY arsenal with a single tool will also be able to knock $20 off. This promotion covers nearly everything in the DEWALT 20V Max and VR lineups with various drivers, sanders, saws, and other gear on sale. There’s 4+ star ratings on nearly the entire lot and you’ll find all of our top picks below.

Highlights from Home Depot’s DEWALT sale:

Reciprocating Saw: $129

Cordless Brushless Jigsaw: $199

Dust Extractor Kit: $ 429

Mid-Range Impact Wrench: $259

Grinder: $129

Regardless of which tools you end up with, it’s a good idea to bundle in DEWALT’s $119 20V Max Battery Pack as well. Just about all of the tools on sale in the promotion don’t include the battery, making this add-on a great way to lock-in the maximum savings if there is already two other DEWALT tools you’re looking to bring home. Otherwise, be sure to shop our home good guide for all of the discounts on other ways to refresh your space.

DEWALT ATOMIC 20V Driver featues

The DCD708B 20-Volt MAX Compact Brushless Drill/Driver is the most compact DEWALT Drill in the 20-Volt MAX Platform at 6.3 in. front to back. The drill features a high performance brushless motor that delivers 340 Unit Watts Outs (UWO) and LED light to provide optimum illumination in dark spaces as you work. for increased comfort, the handle features an ergonomic design for balance and easier tool control along with a removable belt hook. Backed by a DEWALT 3-year limited warranty so you can buy with confidence.

