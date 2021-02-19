Bella’s Pro Dual Flip Belgian Waffle Maker is down to $40 shipped for today only (Reg. $70)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Bella Pro Series Belgian Flip Waffle Maker for $39.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. This Best Buy exclusive regularly fetches $70, is now $30 off the going rate, and is matching our previous mention. Amazon third-party sellers have it starting at $80 for comparison. This is a dual stainless steel Belgian-style machine that can make two waffles at once. The non-stick coating means they pop-out with ease and the on-board indicator light lets you know when it’s time to do so. The flipping design ensures everything is cooked evenly, while cord storage keeps things neat and tidy in between cooking sessions. Along with the included measuring cup, it ships with a 4+ star rating from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below.

Today’s offer is more affordable than most dual flip Belgian waffle makers, including this $100 Cuisinart model, but there are some less expensive options out there. If the miniature Dash waffle maker is too small at $10 Prime shipped, consider the Black+Decker flip model. It comes in at $30 shipped on Amazon where it carries solid ratings from over 3,800 customers. This model can only make one waffle at once, but it will save you some cash and includes much of the same feature set otherwise.

More on the Bella Pro Belgian Flip Waffle Maker:

Serve tasty breakfasts to friends and family with this BELLA Pro double rotating waffle maker. The rotating design helps ensure even cooking, while the premeasured batter cup prevents overfilling. This BELLA Pro double rotating waffle maker features a drip tray that’s dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, and the cord wraps up for simple storage.

