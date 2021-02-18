simplehuman’s premium 1.2-Gal. Stainless Steel Trash Can strikes $20 Prime shipped (20% off)

Amazon is offering the simplehuman 1.2-Gallon Round Bathroom Step Trash Can for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in over a year by $3. If you’re like me, you like to invest in furniture and appliances with a high-end or minimal appearance. This simplehuman trash can checks both boxes with a premium stainless steel construction. Given its high-quality design, it’s no surprise that this unit is backed by a 10-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Want something similar for your desk? If so, check out this 0.5-gallon push-button trash can at $10 Prime shipped. It stands about 8 inches tall and measures 5 inches in diameter. The lid pops off, helping make it easy to empty. Amazon ratings have settled at 4.2/5 stars.

And while you’re at it, be sure to swing by our home goods guide to find several more deals. A couple of standouts include Zinus’ Soho Dining Table at $36 off along with the Tresa Desk at $111.50. Going with either furniture piece is a great way to refresh your space.

simplehuman 1.2-Gal. Trash Can features:

We use the best materials and solid engineering so our products will last in tough environments like your home — for years.

Enhance your trash experience with extra-strong and durable trash bags that fit this can perfectly for a cleaner trash experience.

Fits well in bathrooms, offices or wherever space is limited.

