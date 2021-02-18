FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

simplehuman’s premium 1.2-Gal. Stainless Steel Trash Can strikes $20 Prime shipped (20% off)

-
AmazonHome Goodssimplehuman
Save 20% $20

Amazon is offering the simplehuman 1.2-Gallon Round Bathroom Step Trash Can for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in over a year by $3. If you’re like me, you like to invest in furniture and appliances with a high-end or minimal appearance. This simplehuman trash can checks both boxes with a premium stainless steel construction. Given its high-quality design, it’s no surprise that this unit is backed by a 10-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Want something similar for your desk? If so, check out this 0.5-gallon push-button trash can at $10 Prime shipped. It stands about 8 inches tall and measures 5 inches in diameter. The lid pops off, helping make it easy to empty. Amazon ratings have settled at 4.2/5 stars.

And while you’re at it, be sure to swing by our home goods guide to find several more deals. A couple of standouts include Zinus’ Soho Dining Table at $36 off along with the Tresa Desk at $111.50. Going with either furniture piece is a great way to refresh your space.

simplehuman 1.2-Gal. Trash Can features:

  • We use the best materials and solid engineering so our products will last in tough environments like your home — for years.
  • Enhance your trash experience with extra-strong and durable trash bags that fit this can perfectly for a cleaner trash experience.
  • Fits well in bathrooms, offices or wherever space is limited.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

simplehuman

About the Author

Amazon’s Memory Foam Queen Mattress ships for $42...
This outdoor OTA antenna supports two TVs, 4K, and reac...
Save up to 25% on OtterBox’s Samsung Galaxy S21/+...
Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Toothbrush + tra...
Hang your hat or jacket with a new all-time low on this...
JOBY’s GorillaPod Mobile Rig Tripod upgrades your...
Add 6,400-lumens of light to your yard with a 2-pack of...
Dry your hair at night with this 2-pack of double-sided...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

Keter’s Breeze Bar Table stealthily cools and stows 75 cans of beer: $122 (All-time low)

$122 Learn More
75% off

Nintendo Switch eShop deals from $3.50: Among Us, Golf Story, MK 11, Crash, more up to 75% off

$3.50+ Learn More
28% off

Amazon’s Memory Foam Queen Mattress ships for $428, more from $33 (Up to 28% off)

From $33 Learn More
50% off

This outdoor OTA antenna supports two TVs, 4K, and reaches 150-miles at $20 (50% off)

$20 Learn More
30% off

Pad & Quill winter leather iPad case sale now live with up to 30% in savings

Now Live! Learn More
25% off

Save up to 25% on OtterBox’s Samsung Galaxy S21/+/Ultra Cases at new lows from $30

From $30 Learn More

Free Microsoft Xbox FPS Boost update breathes new life into old games

Learn More
Reg. $90

Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Toothbrush + travel case: $50 (Reg. up to $90)

$50 Learn More