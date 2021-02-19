FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ECOVACS OZMO T8 AIVI robot vacuum sweeps and mops your home at a low of $650

$250 off $550

Best Buy is offering the ECOVACS OZMO T8 AIVI Robot Vacuum for $549.99 shipped. Also at eBay. Down from its $800 list price, today’s deal beats our last mention by $100 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re after an all-in-one cleaning solution for your smart home, this is it. You’ll find that the 240ml water tank can mop up to 2,000-square feet and the suction/sweeping system handles vacuuming up messes. You’ll find an on-demand HD live video camera on the front of this robot so you can see exactly what it does, and AIVI technology uses laser mapping and AI object recognition to know where it’s at and what’s in front of it for precise cleaning. It features up to three hours of runtime on a single charge, as well, which gives it the ability to run through your entire house without having to recharge. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Opt for the iRobot Roomba E5 to save some serious cash instead. You’ll find the same Wi-Fi connectivity that today’s lead deal offers here, but without mopping, three hours of cleaning ability, and the on-demand HD video camera. iRobot also ditches laser mapping and AI object recognition to further cut the price down to just $300, saving a full $150 over the model above.

For larger messes, consider picking up Craftsman’s 9-gallon wet/dry shop vac at $60. It’s on sale at Ace Hardware and offers the ability to clean up messes big or small, wet or dry. That’s right, it can handle just about anything you throw at it, and with a large 9-gallon capacity, it’ll be able to go a while before it’s time to empty.

ECOVACS Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI features:

AIVI Technology identifies, recognizes, and intelligently decides what to do around obstacles like shoes and cables so you don’t need to clean before cleaning. DEEBOT offers faster and more accurate object identification, identifying obstacles 200% faster than previous AIVI. The extra-large 240 milliliter water tank covers over 2000 square feet of mopping. Carpet detection sensors instantly identify floor type, automatically avoiding carpets when mopping and doubling suction power when vacuuming.

