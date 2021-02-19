Find and fix the dead spots in your Wi-Fi with NetSpot Home, now $40 (Reg. $68)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

In every home, there are a few corners where the Wi-Fi won’t reach. With NetSpot Home Wi-Fi Analyzer, you can diagnose the problem and find a solution. This highly-rated app is now $39.99 (Reg. $68) on Mac and Windows at 9to5Toys Specials. 

Before you can fix wireless networking problems, you need to understand what is going wrong. Is something blocking the signal from your router? Or maybe another network is causing interference? 

You can answer these questions in minutes with NetSpot Home. The app builds a heatmap of signal strength around your home, meaning you get a complete overview. 

This visual aid makes it easy to see where the signal is being blocked. You can then move your router or maybe shift some furniture to fix dead spots, and survey your home again to see the results.

NetSpot Home also scans the local airwaves and provides in-depth information on every network within reach. This knowledge can help you select the right radio channel for your router in order to avoid interference. 

Other features include upload and download speed tests, and multiple export options for collected data. In the words of iMore, “You won’t find a better app for figuring out why your Wi-Fi isn’t working the way you need it to.”

Order now for $39.99 to save 41% on NetSpot Home for Mac and Windows, with lifetime updates included.

