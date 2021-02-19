FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Kate Spade Sale on Sale Event cuts extra 40% off over 700 items from $8

Kate Spade is currently offering an extra 40% off over 700 items including popular handbags, apparel, shoes, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the Toujours Medium Satchel that’s currently marked down to $151 and originally was priced at $358. This handbag is available in five fun color options for spring and this is a great style for everyday wear. It has elegant gold details and it’s spacious to hold all of your essentials. I also love that it comes with two straps for convenient carrying either over your shoulder or as a crossbody bag. Rated 4.4/5 stars from nearly 200 Kate Spade customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Kate Spade and be sure to check out the new COACH x Champion line that just launched.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

