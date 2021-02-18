COACH has debuted a new collaboration with the very popular brand Champion. This new collection features an array of handbags, sweatshirts, jackets, and even wallets. Prices in this line start at $95, and everything is limited-edition. The two iconic brands feature fashion-forward pieces that you can wear for years to come, and everything is versatile. Every item has both of the brands’ famous “C” logos and, of course, the Champion red and blue accents, as well. Better yet, all orders receive free delivery. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the new COACH x Champion collection, and be sure to check out our latest guide to the Levi’s x Pokémon collaboration here.

“I’M EXCITED TO INTRODUCE COACH X CHAMPION, A COLLECTION GROUNDED IN THE AUTHENTIC AMERICAN HERITAGE WE SHARE. I WAS INSPIRED BY THE IDEA OF ELEVATING SPORTSWEAR SILHOUETTES IN AN UNMISTAKABLY COACH WAY USING LEATHER, SHEARLING AND BY COMBINING OUR ICONIC SYMBOLS IN A WAY THAT FEELS FRESH, YOUTHFUL AND IMMEDIATE.” – STUART VEVERS

COACH x Champion Apparel

One of our favorite items from this new collection is the COACH x Champion Jogger Sweatpants. These joggers will easily be a go-to in your wardrobe, and both men and women alike can style them. This style can be worn with t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, and much more. They also have a drawstring waistband for a perfect fit, and they’re priced at $295.

You can easily pair the joggers with the Champion Sweatshirt, which is also unisex and has a vintage appearance that’s very fashionable. The interior of this sweatshirt is a fleece material to help keep you warm, and it’s very soft. Plus, the classic-fit crewneck style is a seasonal staple that can be also worn year-round. This style is priced at $225 and will also be an essential in your wardrobe.

COACH Handbangs with Champion Details

Small handbags have been very on-trend for this season, and the Turnlock Handbag in this collection is a total standout. The interior features enough space to hold your phone and wallet. Plus, it also has a zippered compartment, too. This bag will be a part of your everyday wardrobe for years to come, and it’s priced at $495.

Another notable item from this collection is the Coach x Champion Card Case. The slim design can fit right into your back pocket, and it has enough space to organize six cards. The luxurious leather details are what really stand out about this case, and it’s priced at $125.

