Don’t miss out on Razor’s Power Core Electric Scooter while it’s $97 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Razor Power Core E90 Electric Scooter for $97 shipped. That’s $33 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price since March. This affordable electric scooter wields enough power to propel riders up to 10 MPH, thanks to an 85-watt motor. A 12-volt battery paves the way for up to 80 minutes of non-stop cruising. The frame is comprised of lightweight steel and a retractable kickstand ensures it’ll be easy to park once you’ve made it to your destination. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Shave roughly 50% off today’s spending when opting for Razor’s A2 Kick Scooter for $50. Take note that you’ll forfeit the electric motor found in the featured deal above, but going this route is sure to help riders reach daily activity goals. More than 5,700 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Want a more powerful electric scooter? If so, don’t overlook Razor’s 250W model. It continues to drop in price and is now down to $266. This offer slashes $204 off what it had been averaging and delivers a new Amazon low. These factors arguably make now an excellent time to strike. See photos and learn more here.

Razor Power Core Electric Scooter features:

Innovative Power Core technology features a 85-watt, maintenance-free, high-torque, hub motor that delivers smooth acceleration to up to 10 mph (16 km/h) with the push of the throttle

Rechargeable 12V sealed lead-acid battery provides an extended ride time of up to 80 minutes of continuous use

Rear-wheel drive delivers better balance control and traction for a safer, more stable ride

