Stanley’s Happy Hour 2X System lets you mix drinks anywhere, now $29.50

Amazon is offering the Stanley Adventure Happy Hour 2X System for $29.51 shipped. That’s 16% off the typical rate there and is the first price drop we’ve seen in eight months. If you want to be able to celebrate happy hour no matter where you are, this cocktail mixing set has your name on it. It’s comprised of a 30-ounce cocktail shaker, two stainless steel cups, a citrus reamer, and jigger cap. Everything nests inside of each other, making this a cinch to take wherever you may be headed. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you don’t need a camping-friendly solution, check out this 24-ounce cocktail shaker set for $19. It’ll significantly lower today’s spending, but bear in mind that you’ll forfeit Stanley branding. This kit includes a 24-ounce stainless steel tin, 10-inch stainless steel cocktail muddler, double-size measurement tool, and the list goes on.

And while we’re talking drink and food-related deals, you may want to check out today’s offer on the Bella Pro Dual-Flip Belgian Waffle Maker. It’s down to $40, a price that’s slated to expire tonight. You’d usually have to fork over $70, which means this deal will leave you with $30 in savings.

Stanley Adventure Happy Hour 2X System features:

A 30oz cocktail shaker, 2 stainless steel cups, a citrus reamer, and jigger cap rolled into one The Stanley cocktail shaker set comes with all the essentials to help you mix your favorite drink, home or away

Sip on that killer margarita in total comfort The 2 stainless steel rock glasses have a double-wall construction to keep them sweat-free, keep cocktails colder for longer, and treat you to legendary Stanley durability

Whether you’re heading out fishing or camping, backpacking or for a day at the beach, the one-piece nesting system greatly saves on space when packing The dishwasher-safe construction also makes for hassle-free cleaning

