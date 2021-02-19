Start coding and engineering with UBTECH’s coding robot kit, now $98 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the UBTECH JIMU Robot Astrobot Series: Cosmos Kit for $97.99 shipped. That’s $22 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since the holidays. Users can “navigate obstacles, pick-up objects, control light, sound effects, add personality, and more.” This is all made possible thanks to a total of 387 snap-together parts, an infrared sensor, speaker, two LEDs, and five “smooth-motion robotic servo motors.” Everything can be coded using an Android or iOS device. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Update 2/19 @ 12:18 PM: SunFounderDirect (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Robotics Kit for Arduino at $44.99 shipped with the code 4LJ85W5Q at checkout. Down from $60, today’s deal saves you $15 and is the best available. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Cut today’s spending by well over half when snagging Sphero Mini at $39. While smaller, this tiny, ping pong-sized ball packs a ton of fun by disguising itself as a programmable robot. Some of its sensors include a gyroscope and accelerometer which can be tapped into using JavaScript or Swift. Owners can drive this robot any direction they like and are bound to enjoy its Slingshot mode which lets coders fling it away from them.

If you aren’t sure about coding, but love tech, consider grabbing this 33-foot RGB LED smart light strip instead. We just spotted this notable deal, which takes a remarkable 60% off typical pricing. In our post you’ll find a coupon code that takes the cost down to just $16. This works out to less than $0.50 per foot. It can be controlled with both Alexa and Assistant.

UBTECH JIMU Astrobot Cosmos Kit features:

No tools required – our 3D, 360° animated building instructions walk you through the steps.

Includes 387 snap-together parts, 1 infrared sensor, 1 speaker, 2 LEDs, and 5 smooth motion robotic servo motors. Power adapter and quick start guide also included.

JIMU Robot is the award-winning interactive robotic building block system for ages 8 and up. Awards include Tillywig 2018 Brain Child Award, CES 2017 Innovation Awards honoree, Time to Play Magazine 2016 holiday most wanted list, and IFA awards 2015 best of show.

