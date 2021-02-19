This modern Zinus furniture piece refreshes an end table or nightstand at $48 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Dane Modern End Table/Nightstand for $47.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked since October. If you’ve been wanting to give your bedroom or living room a refresh, this modern piece of furniture is ready to serve as an end table or nightstand. It measures 20- by 20- by 20-inches, providing ample room for books, a MacBook, iPad, smartphone, and more. There’s both an upper and lower shelf and the entire thing is sturdy enough to support 100 pounds. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you plan using this as a nightstand, grab these cable clips to keep cables out of sight. At $7, today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over. I use cable clips just like this along the back of my night stand and they are able to hold my MacBook charging cable and others with ease.

And while we’re talking home goods, did you see that Amazon’s reinforcement locks are on sale? Right now you can get two of them for $18 Prime shipped. Not only does this offer shave 22% off, but it also marks the lowest price we have tracked since August. Outfitting a door with one of these is a highly-affordable way bolster your home’s security.

Zinus Dane Modern End Table/Nightstand features:

Functional and stylish with additional lower shelf

Easy to assemble and fits in small spaces

Dimensions: 20 x 20 x 20 Inches (LxWxH) with 100 pounds weight capacity

Sturdy, strong square steel tubing frame

Rich black wood grain finish is easy to clean

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!