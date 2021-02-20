Banish darkness with 12,000-lumens: 4-pack of Solar Outdoor Lights for $25 (29% off)

enkman (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Enkman Solar Outdoor Lights for $24.99 Prime shipped when coupon code E8G33QUH has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s deal is 29% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been wanting to better illuminate the exterior of your home, this deal may have your name on it. Each light delivers up to 3,000-lumens of brightness and no batteries are required thanks to a built-in solar panel along the top. This design frees you up to place each of these wherever needed, just be sure sunlight can reach them. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If a single light will do the trick, consider this LITOM solution at $12 when clipping the on-page coupon. Thanks to a plethora of LEDs, this offering is able to illuminate up to 200-square feet. As with the lead deal, solar power is onboard. This means you’ll never have to worry about swapping batteries or running a power cord to this highly-affordable light.

For those of you that are more concerned about outfitting a room with RGB lighting, you won’t want to miss out on yesterday’s find. For the low price of $16 Prime shipped Amazon shoppers are able to scoop up an Alexa and Assistant-ready LED light strip. The unit is comprised of 300 LEDs and spans a total of 32.8-feet.

4-pack of Enkman Solar Outdoor Lights features:

Equipped with 140 LED super bright solar powered lights and energy management chip, which is brighter than other solar lights on the market. This solar outdoor motion sensor light can provide excellent illumination of up to 3000 lumens, which is far brighter and more cost-efficient than other similar LED solar lights.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!