FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get a perfect smile with this award-winning electric toothbrush for $60 (Reg. $130)

-
Home Goods
Reg. $130 $60

If you want a Hollywood smile, your regular $2 toothbrush isn’t going to cut it. Shyn Sonic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush removes seven times more plaque, and helps to maintain better gum health. You can get it now with brush heads and other accessories for just $59.99 (Reg. $130) at 9to5Toys Specials.

There are many electric toothbrushes to choose from nowadays, but the Shyn Sonic stands out from the pack. This brush is approved by the American Dental Association, and it has earned awards from Wired and People Magazine.

Why so much hype? Because Shyn has come up with something special. The Sonic brush has a powerful motor that can reach 31,000 vibrations per minute, and five different intensity settings. 

You also have four different cleaning modes to choose from. These range from gentle brushing for sensitive teeth to full-on whitening. The brush has a built-in pressure sensor to ensure you don’t damage your gums, and a timer to guide your brushing routine.

Another nice feature is massage mode. This delivers vibrations into your gums safely, encouraging gum repair. In turn, this can prevent conditions such as gingivitis.

With this pack, you get the brush, plus four anti-plaque brush heads, a travel bag, and a wireless charging station. Speaking of charging — the brush can hold charge for two weeks of regular use.

Worth $130, the full pack is now only $59.99 in black or white.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Amazon’s stylish Rivet Desk Lamp delivers an industri...
Christopher Knight’s Fabric Loveseat returns to A...
Banish darkness with 12,000-lumens: 4-pack of Solar Out...
Bring your leather back to life with cleaner and condit...
Dremel’s Versa cleaning tool tackles grout stains...
Place a 65-inch display on top of Walker Edison’s...
Stanley’s Happy Hour 2X System lets you mix drink...
Load up on Tide Laundry Detergent Liquid at Amazon: 64-...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $90

Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Toothbrush + travel case: $50 (Reg. up to $90)

$50 Learn More
Reg. $100

Panasonic Pro Beard Trimmer with 58 length settings: $71 (Reg. $100) + more up to $55 off

$71 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone XS hits low of $335, iPad Air returns to Amazon low, Anker HomeKit cameras + accessories from $10, more

Learn More
41% off

Amazon’s stylish Rivet Desk Lamp delivers an industrial vibe at $56 (Reg. $95)

$56 Learn More
Save $111

Christopher Knight’s Fabric Loveseat returns to Amazon low of $249 (Save $111)

$249 Learn More
Save now

Pick up some jewelry and impress that special someone in your life from just $8, today only

From $8 Learn More
Orig. $200

Echo Studio is Amazon’s answer to HomePod, grab yours for $160 (Refurb, Orig. $200)

$160 Learn More
Amazon low

Banish darkness with 12,000-lumens: 4-pack of Solar Outdoor Lights for $25 (29% off)

$25 Learn More