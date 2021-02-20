Pick up some jewelry and impress that special someone in your life from just $8, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, R&H Jewelry (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of Tarsus womens’ jewelry priced from $8 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will enjoy no-cost delivery for orders of $25 or more. Our favorite is the Heart Together Necklace for $11.39 when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $15, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This necklace is the perfect gift for that special someone in your life, be it a wife, daughter, girlfriend, or mother. It’s made from hypoallergenic 316l stainless steel, meaning it shouldn’t cause any allergic reactions when wearing it. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

More about the Tarsus Heart Together Necklace:

Nickel Free: Hypoallergenic 316l Stainless Steel Two Heart Necklace. Perfect Gift For Wife, Girlfriend, Girls, Mom, Mother. It Is Usually Used For Wedding, anniversary, Birthday, Christmas, Valentine’s Day.

The Best Plating Technology:3 Layers Thick Gold Plated To Keep The Color Stay Long Than Any Other Technology.

Forever Love Necklace :Tarsus’Jewelry Quality Check Ensures Color Retention For More Than 2 Years.

