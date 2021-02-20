FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Pick up some jewelry and impress that special someone in your life from just $8, today only

-
AmazonFashion
Save now From $8

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, R&H Jewelry (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of Tarsus womens’ jewelry priced from $8 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will enjoy no-cost delivery for orders of $25 or more. Our favorite is the Heart Together Necklace for $11.39 when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $15, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This necklace is the perfect gift for that special someone in your life, be it a wife, daughter, girlfriend, or mother. It’s made from hypoallergenic 316l stainless steel, meaning it shouldn’t cause any allergic reactions when wearing it. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

After shopping today’s lead deal, you’ll absolutely want to swing by our ever-updating fashion guide. We constantly search for the best deals from around the web and place them right here each and every day, so be sure to check back often to see what we’ve found.

Speaking of fashion deals, let’s highlight a few of the still running sales that we’ve got right now. Nordstrom Rack is currently running a Ray-Ban Event that offers styles from $60 with up to 70% off, making now a great time to upgrade your sunglasses before summer hits. Plus, Kate Spade’s latest Sale on Sale Event delivers an additional 40% off more than 700 items priced as low as $8.

More about the Tarsus Heart Together Necklace:

  • Nickel Free: Hypoallergenic 316l Stainless Steel Two Heart Necklace. Perfect Gift For Wife, Girlfriend, Girls, Mom, Mother. It Is Usually Used For Wedding, anniversary, Birthday, Christmas, Valentine’s Day.
  • The Best Plating Technology:3 Layers Thick Gold Plated To Keep The Color Stay Long Than Any Other Technology.
  • Forever Love Necklace :Tarsus’Jewelry Quality Check Ensures Color Retention For More Than 2 Years.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Amazon’s stylish Rivet Desk Lamp delivers an industri...
Christopher Knight’s Fabric Loveseat returns to A...
Echo Studio is Amazon’s answer to HomePod, grab y...
Banish darkness with 12,000-lumens: 4-pack of Solar Out...
Bring your leather back to life with cleaner and condit...
Retire an old mouse with Microsoft Wireless Mobile 3500...
Jackery’s Portable Power Station sports 60W USB-C...
Dremel’s Versa cleaning tool tackles grout stains...
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

Disney Valentine’s Day jewelry sale offers up to 25% off: Pandora, Alex and Ani, more from $12

From $12 Learn More
Revive your leather

Bring your leather back to life with cleaner and conditioner priced as low as $11 on Amazon

From $11 Learn More
Reg. $130

Get a perfect smile with this award-winning electric toothbrush for $60 (Reg. $130)

$60 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone XS hits low of $335, iPad Air returns to Amazon low, Anker HomeKit cameras + accessories from $10, more

Learn More
41% off

Amazon’s stylish Rivet Desk Lamp delivers an industrial vibe at $56 (Reg. $95)

$56 Learn More
Save $111

Christopher Knight’s Fabric Loveseat returns to Amazon low of $249 (Save $111)

$249 Learn More
Orig. $200

Echo Studio is Amazon’s answer to HomePod, grab yours for $160 (Refurb, Orig. $200)

$160 Learn More
Amazon low

Banish darkness with 12,000-lumens: 4-pack of Solar Outdoor Lights for $25 (29% off)

$25 Learn More