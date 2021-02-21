Cut your energy use by 30% with this smart infrared heater, now $329 (Reg. $410)

When the worst winter weather arrives, you can spend a small fortune keeping your home warm. The SOLUS⁺ Smart Infrared Heater offers a neat solution, reducing your heating costs by up to 50%. You can get it today for just $328.95 (Reg. $410) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Traditional electric heaters simply warm the air in any given room. This might sound like a good idea — but that warmth can easily escape through windows and doors, even when they are closed.

In contrast, SOLUS⁺ radiates heat through harmless infrared waves. These warming waves are only absorbed by people and objects, meaning you’re not paying to heat the air.

The far-infrared technology is 30% more efficient than traditional electric heating, and SOLUS⁺ comes with several other neat tricks.

For instance, you can control the heater from your phone and set up different temperature settings for each room. The app also offers energy monitoring and smart scheduling.

As featured by Wired and Forbes, the SOLUS⁺ panel can be installed on any wall and plugged into any regular socket. Measuring only 0.39” thick, it takes up almost no space.

The heater comes with temperature and humidity sensors, and it requires no maintenance.

Order today for just $328.95 to get your SOLUS⁺ at 19% off the MSRP. It’s available in two versions: M1 Black and M1 White.

