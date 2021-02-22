FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Expand your HomeKit setup with Wemo’s latest smart plug at $20 (Save 20%)

-
AmazonSmart HomeBelkin
Reg. $25 $20

Amazon offers the Wemo Mini HomeKit Smart Plug V3 for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $25, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the third-best price cut to date. The new Wemo smart plug delivers an affordable way to control lamps and other appliances with your voice or smartphone. It’s compatible with all of the major smart home ecosystems, allowing Siri, Alexa, and Assistant users to get in on the action. Plus, the compact design here won’t hog the entire outlet and it doesn’t require an extra hub, either. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 15,000 customers. Hit the jump for more.

For $20, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a HomeKit smart plug. Even going with a less well-known brand won’t get you close to the price of today’s deal. But if you mainly rely on Alexa or Assistant, going with this well-reviewed smart plug for $9 at Amazon means you can make out for even less.

Or for some additional alternatives, be sure to check out our feature on the best smart plugs for your Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setup. The featured Wemo offering made the cut, alongside quite a few other models. Then head on over to our smart home guide for even more deals today.

Wemo HomeKit Smart Plug features:

The Wemo WiFi Smart Plug lets you control your electronic devices right from your phone or tablet. The Smart Plug uses your existing home WiFi network to provide wireless control of lamps, fans, and more with no subscription or hub required. Simply plug the Smart Plug into an electrical outlet, plug a device into the Smart Plug, and control your device using the free Wemo app or by using your voice with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Belkin

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Timex’s latest Metropolitan Smartwatches wield up...
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 20000mAh USB-C Qi Power B...
ESR HaloLock MagSafe Car Charging Mount hits $27 (Save ...
Today’s best game deals: Pokemon Rescue Team $43, Ove...
LEGO’s International Space Station falls to $56 follo...
Two AquaSonic electric toothbrushes + 10 brush heads, U...
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 10.5″ S-AMOLED with LTE: $...
Anker kicks off week with deals on USB-C chargers, proj...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: 3-pack of TP-Link Wi-Fi Smart Switches for $55, more

Learn More

Best Siri, Alexa, and Assistant smart plugs for 2021: Wemo, meross, Philips Hue, more

Learn More

Green Deals: 4-pack of C by GE Smart LED Light Bulbs $20, more

Learn More
$52 off

Amazon’s Mid-Century Modern 5-Arm Chandelier plunges to $88 (Reg. $140)

$88 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: February 22 , 2021 – Anker’s latest sale, Galaxy S21 deals, more

Listen now
44% off

Amazon’s offering jewelry up to 44% off: Necklaces, rings, more from $16 Prime shipped

$16 Learn More
Save 27%

Save on Samsung’s true wireless earbuds: Buds+ $110 (27% off), more

From $110 Learn More
Reg. $30

Vega’s 12-pack Plant-Based Chocolate Protein Shakes now just $12.50 (Reg. $30)

$12.50 Learn More