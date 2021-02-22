Anker kicks off week with deals on USB-C chargers, projectors, more from $13

Anker is back to kick off the week today with a new sale via its official Amazon storefront on a variety of smartphone essentials, Mac accessories, and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining here is the Anker Nano PowerPort III 18W USB-C Charger for $14.44 when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $20, it recently dropped to $17 with today’s offer saving you up to 30% and marking the best we’ve seen since September.

Anker’s Nano PowerPort III delivers 18W of USB-C charging to help refuel smartphones, headphones, and other accessories in your everyday carry. Its compact design ensures it won’t take up much space in your bag and clocks in at a fraction of Apple’s official offering. Over 31,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker deals:

Then after you checked out all of the offers in today’s sale, be sure to swing by our smartphone accessories guide for even more. The discounted we spotted last week on elago’s MS2 MagSafe Stand is still live at an Amazon all-time low of $22.

Anker Nano PowerPort III features:

Anker Nano is designed to provide the maximum charge to iPhone 12. Charge iPhone 12 and previous iPhone models up to 3× faster than with an original 5W Charger. At 50% smaller than a standard iPhone 12 USB-C charger, Anker Nano provides plenty of power while saving space in your bag or while plugged into a wall outlet. Provide high-speed charging to most flagship phones including iPhone and Samsung Galaxy S20 as well as smartwatches and earbuds

