Begin your photo editing journey with Photoshop Elements 2021 for Mac/PC at $60 (40% off)

Today only, Adorama is offering Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 for Mac or PC at $59.99 shipped. Down 40% from its list price at Amazon, today’s deal matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Having recently been updated with new features for easier sharing and editing. If you’re just getting started with photo editing and manipulation, the full-blown version of Photoshop might be a bit too complicated for you. However, Photoshop Elements is a great alterantive that still gets you into Adobe’s world and helps you learn a piece of enterprise-grade software without dropping a ton of cash. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Do you need both dedicated photo editing and manipulation programs? That’s how my workflow is set up, which is why I choose to use the Creative Cloud Photography Plan. It’s available at Amazon for $10 per month on auto-renew, with no contractual term required. That means you can cancel this any time and you’re not locked into a 1-year commitment. These are the full versions of both Photoshop and Lightroom, but access is limited to only when you’re subscribed, meaning after six months you’ll have paid more than today’s lead deal.

Once you pick up either Photoshop Elements 2021 or Creative Cloud, it’s time to consider upgrading your computer. Today, we spotted a deal that allows you to save $349 on Apple’s latest 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro. I do all of my work off the 16-inch MacBook Pro and absolutely love it. The screen is fantastic, updated keyboard easy-to-use, and there’s more than enough power for anything I throw at it.

More about Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021:

Photo Editing and Organization Software

Adobe Sensei AI Technology

Intuitive Home Screen and Auto Creations

Add Motion to Still Images

Face-Tilt and Facial Feature Adjustments

Quote Graphics and 58 Guided Edits

Smart Tags and Facial Recognition

Automatic Catalog Structure Backups

Built-In Prints and Gifts Service

For macOS 10.14/10.15 & Windows 10

