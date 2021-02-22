Save $349 on Apple’s latest 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro i9 2.3GHz/16GB/1TB for $2,449.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Down from its usual $2,799 going rate, you’re saving $349 here with today’s offer marking the second-best we’ve seen to date as well as the lowest since the holidays.

With Apple’s refreshed Magic keyboard at the center of the experience, 16-inch MacBook Pro packs 1TB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM, as well as an enhanced AMD Radeon Pro GPU to help you tackle various workloads. You’ll also find four Thunderbolt 3 ports alongside the Touch Bar and its new physical escape key. This is a notable powerhouse for those who need a new machine ahead of the rumored M1 refresh. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Spend a portion of your savings to pick up Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $40. If you’re upgrading from a setup with a lot of USB-A devices or just want to pair it with an external display, grabbing a USB-C hub like this is a must. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Then jump over to our Apple guide for even more price cuts. Over the weekend we spotted a notable iPhone SE offer that brings the handset down to $250 for those on pre-paid plans, or even free of charge if you’re willing to be locked into a contract. Not to mention these ongoing iPhone 11/Pro/Max case deals from $16.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

The Apple 16″ MacBook Pro features a 16″ Retina Display, a Magic Keyboard with a redesigned scissor mechanism, a six-speaker high-fidelity sound system, and an advanced thermal design. This MacBook Pro also features an AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics card, a 7nm mobile discrete GPU designed for pro users. With 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM, pro users will be able to tackle GPU-intensive tasks with this MacBook Pro.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!