Amazon will ship this L-shaped desk to your door for less than $65 (Reg. $90)

Banyan Imports (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the CO-Z L-Shaped Computer Desk for $64.93 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code I4IXB4L4 during checkout. That’s $25 off what it’s been fetching and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. If you’re in need of a new desk, this spacious L-shaped solution could be calling your name. Once assembled you’ll have 83-inches of combined desk space, ensuring there’s plenty of room for all of your gear. A sturdy build ensures it is ready to uphold 165 pounds of weight. While there are only a few reviews so far, each rating has been 5/5 stars so far.

If something more basic will do the trick, it’s hard to undercut FURINNO’s Simplistic Study Table at $27. While it arguably won’t be as sturdy as the lead deal, it clocks in at roughly a sixth of the price. Once assembled it measures 31.5- by 29.8- by 15.5-inches. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 13,000 Amazon shoppers.

Add some ambiance to nighttime work with Amazon’s Rivet Desk Lamp. It wields an industrial design and is all yours for $56. This offer is considerably less than what it’s been averaging at $95. Quick math will tell you this equates to $39 in savings, making now an excellent time to strike.

CO-Z L-Shaped Computer Desk features:

29.5″ high, CO-Z’s L-shaped desk measures 44×19 inches along its long side and 39×19 along the other, ample space for all your gear.

The reinforced backing of this home office desk provides superior stability and support, gamely holding up to 165 pounds.

Built from the ground up to suit office and gaming needs, this computer desk offers user-friendly cable management: your wiring feeds easily into the built-in grommets and is managed by the cable tray down below to keep your desktop and leg room free and clear.

