Amazon will ship this L-shaped desk to your door for less than $65 (Reg. $90)

Banyan Imports (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the CO-Z L-Shaped Computer Desk for $64.93 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code I4IXB4L4 during checkout. That’s $25 off what it’s been fetching and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. If you’re in need of a new desk, this spacious L-shaped solution could be calling your name. Once assembled you’ll have 83-inches of combined desk space, ensuring there’s plenty of room for all of your gear. A sturdy build ensures it is ready to uphold 165 pounds of weight. While there are only a few reviews so far, each rating has been 5/5 stars so far.
If something more basic will do the trick, it’s hard to undercut FURINNO’s Simplistic Study Table at $27. While it arguably won’t be as sturdy as the lead deal, it clocks in at roughly a sixth of the price. Once assembled it measures 31.5- by 29.8- by 15.5-inches. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 13,000 Amazon shoppers.
Add some ambiance to nighttime work with Amazon’s Rivet Desk Lamp. It wields an industrial design and is all yours for $56. This offer is considerably less than what it’s been averaging at $95. Quick math will tell you this equates to $39 in savings, making now an excellent time to strike.
CO-Z L-Shaped Computer Desk features:
- 29.5″ high, CO-Z’s L-shaped desk measures 44×19 inches along its long side and 39×19 along the other, ample space for all your gear.
- The reinforced backing of this home office desk provides superior stability and support, gamely holding up to 165 pounds.
- Built from the ground up to suit office and gaming needs, this computer desk offers user-friendly cable management: your wiring feeds easily into the built-in grommets and is managed by the cable tray down below to keep your desktop and leg room free and clear.
