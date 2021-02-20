FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s stylish Rivet Desk Lamp delivers an industrial vibe at $56 (Reg. $95)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Modern Industrial Desk Lamp for $56.10 shipped. That’s $39 off what it’s been averaging and comes within $9 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re on the hunt for a new desk or night stand lamp, it’s hard to overlook this one. It boasts a unique appearance that is bound to freshen up the look of your space. The unit measures 9- by 9- by 18.5-inches and your first light bulb is included. Ratings are still rolling in, but Amazon’s Rivet furniture lineup is reputable.

Spend less when opting for TaoTronics’ LED Desk Lamp at $40 instead. It fully embraces a modern aesthetic that’s bound to blend well with an Apple-centric setup. Buyers will be able to choose between five color modes and seven brightness settings. It tops the list of Amazon’s best-selling desk lamps.

While you’re at it, why not add some comfortably and stylish seating to your office? Right now you can pick up Christopher Knight’s Fabric Loveseat for an Amazon low of $249. Over the last few months it has averaged $360, paving the way for you to save $111 today. This offering features a mid-century modern aesthetic and is ready to comfortably seat two.

Amazon Rivet Industrial Desk Lamp features:

A clear glass shade rests on a black metal stand for thoroughly contemporary appeal with a hint of retro style. This lamp will add head-turning decor along with light to a modern or industrial room. A matching black cord completes the look.

