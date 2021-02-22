FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Makita’s Impact Wrench Kit strikes new low of $129, more from $47 (Up to 33% off)

-
Amazon is offering the Makita CXT Impact Wrench Kit (WT04R1) for $128.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and marks the lowest price we have tracked. Expand your skillset with this Makita kit. You’ll garner a 12-volt impact wrench, a 2Ah battery, charger, and tool bag. The Makita-built motor is able to deliver “44-foot pounds of max torque.” This power is packed into an “ultra-compact design” that spans “only 6-3/8-inches long and weighs only 2.3-pounds.” Rated 5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more tool kits discounted as low as $47.

More tools on sale:

Oh, and while you’re at it, why not lengthen your time for projecting with this 4-pack of solar outdoor lights for $25? For this discounted price you’ll get 12,000-lumens of illumination and best of all, these are powered by sunlight. This means that once installed you won’t have to worry about replacing batteries.

Makita CXT Impact Wrench Kit (WT04R1) features:

  • Variable speed (0-2, 600 RPM & 0-3, 200 IPM) for a wide range of fastening applications
  • Makita-built motor delivers 44 ft. Lbs. Of max torque and 90 ft. Lbs. Of nut-busting torque
  • Ultra-compact design at only 6-3/8″ Long and weighs only 2. 3 lbs. With battery for reduced operator fatigue
  • Built-in L. E. D. Light illuminates the work area
  • Ergonomically designed handle with rubberized soft grip provides increased comfort

