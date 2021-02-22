Makita’s Impact Wrench Kit strikes new low of $129, more from $47 (Up to 33% off)

Amazon is offering the Makita CXT Impact Wrench Kit (WT04R1) for $128.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and marks the lowest price we have tracked. Expand your skillset with this Makita kit. You’ll garner a 12-volt impact wrench, a 2Ah battery, charger, and tool bag. The Makita-built motor is able to deliver “44-foot pounds of max torque.” This power is packed into an “ultra-compact design” that spans “only 6-3/8-inches long and weighs only 2.3-pounds.” Rated 5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more tool kits discounted as low as $47.

Oh, and while you’re at it, why not lengthen your time for projecting with this 4-pack of solar outdoor lights for $25? For this discounted price you’ll get 12,000-lumens of illumination and best of all, these are powered by sunlight. This means that once installed you won’t have to worry about replacing batteries.

Makita CXT Impact Wrench Kit (WT04R1) features:

Variable speed (0-2, 600 RPM & 0-3, 200 IPM) for a wide range of fastening applications

Makita-built motor delivers 44 ft. Lbs. Of max torque and 90 ft. Lbs. Of nut-busting torque

Ultra-compact design at only 6-3/8″ Long and weighs only 2. 3 lbs. With battery for reduced operator fatigue

Built-in L. E. D. Light illuminates the work area

Ergonomically designed handle with rubberized soft grip provides increased comfort

