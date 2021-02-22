Just $4 Prime shipped gives your cat, dog, or other small pet a new bed (45% off)

Amazon is offering the MidWest Bolster 18-inch Pet Bed for $4.32 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Note: Shipping is delayed by about a week and a half. That’s up to 45% off and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. If your dog, cat, or other small pet could use a new bed, this 18-inch solution is worth a peek. It’s great for crates, setting on top of your own bed, and more. This offering is backed by a 1-year quality guarantee and is 100% machine washable. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Quickly deodorize this bed every now and then with Arm & Hammer’s Super Spray for Dogs at $5. Today’s savings mostly cover it and with this bottle you’ll be able to keep your pet’s new bed smelling fresh for a long period of time. More than 2,250 pet owners have left an average 4.3/5 star rating.

What about you? Well, right now you can treat yourself to Christopher Knight’s Fabric Loveseat for an Amazon low of $249. This price shaves $111 off what it’s been fetching there lately, making now a superb time to cash in. It boasts a mid-century modern aesthetic and is ready to comfortably seat two. Adding this to a living room, home office, or large bedroom is a great way to uplift the look and comfort without breaking the bank.

MidWest Bolster Pet Bed features:

Pet bed fits 18-inch long dog crates & works great as a stand-alone pet bed. Pet bed is ideal for “Tiny” dog breeds weighing up to 6 pounds. Pet bed is not ideal for excessive chewers

Use pet bed in conjunction with their dog crate to entice your pet to use their crate

Pet bed features ultra-soft synthetic fur & comfortable padded polyester bolster cushion around the perimeter for dogs to lay their head on

