FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Just $4 Prime shipped gives your cat, dog, or other small pet a new bed (45% off)

-
AmazonHome Goods
45% off $4

Amazon is offering the MidWest Bolster 18-inch Pet Bed for $4.32 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Note: Shipping is delayed by about a week and a half. That’s up to 45% off and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. If your dog, cat, or other small pet could use a new bed, this 18-inch solution is worth a peek. It’s great for crates, setting on top of your own bed, and more. This offering is backed by a 1-year quality guarantee and is 100% machine washable. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Quickly deodorize this bed every now and then with Arm & Hammer’s Super Spray for Dogs at $5. Today’s savings mostly cover it and with this bottle you’ll be able to keep your pet’s new bed smelling fresh for a long period of time. More than 2,250 pet owners have left an average 4.3/5 star rating.

What about you? Well, right now you can treat yourself to Christopher Knight’s Fabric Loveseat for an Amazon low of $249. This price shaves $111 off what it’s been fetching there lately, making now a superb time to cash in. It boasts a mid-century modern aesthetic and is ready to comfortably seat two. Adding this to a living room, home office, or large bedroom is a great way to uplift the look and comfort without breaking the bank.

MidWest Bolster Pet Bed features:

  • Pet bed fits 18-inch long dog crates & works great as a stand-alone pet bed. Pet bed is ideal for “Tiny” dog breeds weighing up to 6 pounds. Pet bed is not ideal for excessive chewers
  • Use pet bed in conjunction with their dog crate to entice your pet to use their crate
  • Pet bed features ultra-soft synthetic fur & comfortable padded polyester bolster cushion around the perimeter for dogs to lay their head on

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Save 25% on this battery-powered 3-in-1 LED lantern at ...
Cover your entire desk with PECHAM’s XXXL gaming ...
Amazon Wag dog food/treat sale up to 40% off with deals...
Zinus and Amazon-branded bed discounts abound from $139...
Arlo’s Pro 3 Floodlight Camera returns to all-tim...
Rachio’s 3rd gen. HomeKit Smart Sprinkler Control...
Ultimate Ears Hyperboom portable speaker sees first dis...
Dyson refurbished Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Stick V...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: WORX 40V cordless lawn mower with two batteries for $150.50, more

Learn More
Up to 25% off

Google’s Nest Audio speaker returns to all-time low from $75 each (Up to 25% off)

From $75/ea Learn More
40% off

Begin your photo editing journey with Photoshop Elements 2021 for Mac/PC at $60 (40% off)

$60 Learn More
30% off

Cover your entire desk with PECHAM’s XXXL gaming mouse pad at under $8.50 on Amazon

$8.50 Learn More
40% off

Amazon Wag dog food/treat sale up to 40% off with deals starting from under $3.50

$3.50+ Learn More
$124 off

Zinus and Amazon-branded bed discounts abound from $139 (Up to $124 off)

From $139 Learn More
Reg. $129

Get an instant speed boost with this Asus dual-band internet router, $80 (Reg. $129)

$80 Learn More
Reg. $250

Arlo’s Pro 3 Floodlight Camera returns to all-time low at $188 (Save 25%)

$188 Learn More