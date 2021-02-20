Christopher Knight’s Fabric Loveseat returns to Amazon low of $249 (Save $111)

Amazon is offering the Christopher Knight Fabric Loveseat for $249 shipped. That’s $111 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If your space is in need of refreshed seating, have a look at this piece. It boasts a mid-century modern aesthetic and is ready to comfortably seat two. Adding this to a living room, home office, or large bedroom is a great way to uplift the look and comfort without breaking the bank. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Forefeit a mid-century appearance in favor of savings with Serta’s Rane Sofa at $149. Going this route allows you to spend considerably less while still outfitting your space with a new furniture piece. One perk you’ll find here and not in the deal above is that this unit doubles as a sofa and bed thanks to a convertible design.

Want something more roomy? If so, cash in on $224 of savings with Serta’s Harmon Sectional Sofa. It offers “supportive foam-filled cushions” alongside “high-quality plush fabric.” Its sectional design is reversible, making it a cinch to switch up the layout to work well with your current setup.

Christopher Knight Fabric Loveseat features:

Not one to be outshone when it comes to both comfort and aesthetics, This Mid Century modern Two-Seater sofa will most certainly give anybody’s current arrangement a run for its money. Luxuriously upholstered and impeccably designed; allow this piece to open up your living room and tempt your guests with its soft and supple depths.

