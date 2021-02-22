FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save 25% on this battery-powered 3-in-1 LED lantern at an all-time low of $9 (25% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsEnbrighten
25% off $9

Amazon is offering the Enbrighten 3-in-1 LED Combo LED Lantern for $9 Prime shipped. Down 25% from its list price, today’s deal is one of the best that we’ve tracked all-time. With the 3-in-1 design here, you’ll be able to use this light as a lantern, flashlight, or desk lamp depending on how you configure it. It’s compact and easy-to-use, making it super simple to travel with or just keep at home. With a maximum brightness of 200-lumens, you’ll find multiple levels here so you can dial it in. Plus, it runs on three AA batteries so you can always have spares on hand. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

The Everready 2-pack of LED Flashlights is a great option for those on a tighter budget. You’ll get both for just $6.50 Prime shipped, which makes them right around $3 each. Keep in mind that these aren’t as bright or as compact as the flashlights above, even though they are a better deal overall.

Since these are perfect for camping, be sure to check out the latest Coleman tent sale that we spotted earlier today. Right now, we’re seeing a 4-person at $63, 6-person at $119, and even more from $47. With up to 37% in savings to be had, this is a great way to cash in on discounts before spring rolls around.

More about Enbrighten’s Combo LED Lanterns:

  • One Light, Many Uses – Features a 3 in 1 design: Incorporates lantern, flashlight and desk light features into one compact and easy-to-use utility light
  • Light Your Way – Lantern emits a cool bright white light at 200 lumens for 360° illumination – use the switch to transition between Low (100 lumens), High (200 lumens) and Flashlight (180 lumens) modes
  • Enbrighten Innovation – Product is built with the adventurous individual in mind, and ensures they are prepared for the unknown – perfect for patio, camping, emergency lighting and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Enbrighten

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Cover your entire desk with PECHAM’s XXXL gaming ...
Amazon Wag dog food/treat sale up to 40% off with deals...
Zinus and Amazon-branded bed discounts abound from $139...
Arlo’s Pro 3 Floodlight Camera returns to all-tim...
Rachio’s 3rd gen. HomeKit Smart Sprinkler Control...
Ultimate Ears Hyperboom portable speaker sees first dis...
Just $4 Prime shipped gives your cat, dog, or other sma...
Dyson refurbished Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Stick V...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Anker Rechargeable Flashlight with USB $23, more

Learn More
New low

Amazon’s #1 best-selling weeding tool drops to new low at just $19

$19 Learn More
Up to 25% off

Google’s Nest Audio speaker returns to all-time low from $75 each (Up to 25% off)

From $75/ea Learn More
40% off

Begin your photo editing journey with Photoshop Elements 2021 for Mac/PC at $60 (40% off)

$60 Learn More
30% off

Cover your entire desk with PECHAM’s XXXL gaming mouse pad at under $8.50 on Amazon

$8.50 Learn More
40% off

Amazon Wag dog food/treat sale up to 40% off with deals starting from under $3.50

$3.50+ Learn More
$124 off

Zinus and Amazon-branded bed discounts abound from $139 (Up to $124 off)

From $139 Learn More
Reg. $129

Get an instant speed boost with this Asus dual-band internet router, $80 (Reg. $129)

$80 Learn More