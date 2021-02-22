Save 25% on this battery-powered 3-in-1 LED lantern at an all-time low of $9 (25% off)

Amazon is offering the Enbrighten 3-in-1 LED Combo LED Lantern for $9 Prime shipped. Down 25% from its list price, today’s deal is one of the best that we’ve tracked all-time. With the 3-in-1 design here, you’ll be able to use this light as a lantern, flashlight, or desk lamp depending on how you configure it. It’s compact and easy-to-use, making it super simple to travel with or just keep at home. With a maximum brightness of 200-lumens, you’ll find multiple levels here so you can dial it in. Plus, it runs on three AA batteries so you can always have spares on hand. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

The Everready 2-pack of LED Flashlights is a great option for those on a tighter budget. You’ll get both for just $6.50 Prime shipped, which makes them right around $3 each. Keep in mind that these aren’t as bright or as compact as the flashlights above, even though they are a better deal overall.

Since these are perfect for camping, be sure to check out the latest Coleman tent sale that we spotted earlier today. Right now, we’re seeing a 4-person at $63, 6-person at $119, and even more from $47. With up to 37% in savings to be had, this is a great way to cash in on discounts before spring rolls around.

One Light, Many Uses – Features a 3 in 1 design: Incorporates lantern, flashlight and desk light features into one compact and easy-to-use utility light

Light Your Way – Lantern emits a cool bright white light at 200 lumens for 360° illumination – use the switch to transition between Low (100 lumens), High (200 lumens) and Flashlight (180 lumens) modes

Enbrighten Innovation – Product is built with the adventurous individual in mind, and ensures they are prepared for the unknown – perfect for patio, camping, emergency lighting and more

