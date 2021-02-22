FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Coleman tent sale: 4-Person $63, 6-Person $119, more from $47 (Up to 37% off)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessColeman
37% off From $47

Amazon is offering the Coleman 4-Person Sundome Tent for $62.99 shipped. That’s $37 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in a year by $2. This tent is made to accommodate up to four campers and aims to provide an abundance of fresh air thanks a built-in ground vent. Two windows take things even further while also providing you with a couple of different viewpoints. Coleman touts this tent as having a weatherproof design that’s able to keep water from getting in. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more tents discounted as low as $47.

More tents on sale:

Want to track activity while camping? If so, now’s a great time to grab one of Timex’s latest Metropolitan Smartwatches. These can last up to two weeks on a single charge, arguably making these a solid choice for anyone that likes to spend long periods embracing the outdoors. Discounts start at $140, and one of these has returned to its all-time low. And don’t miss that Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 has hit new all-time lows from $250.

Coleman 4-Person Sundome Tent features:

  • Welded corners and inverted seams keep water from getting in; included rainfly offers extra weather protection
  • Strong frame withstands 35+ mph winds
  • Large windows and ground vent for enhanced airflow
  • E-Port makes it easy to bring electrical power inside
  • In 10 minutes

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Coleman

About the Author

This portable power station offers 18W USB-C, multiple ...
Simplify coming and going with Walker Edison’s pr...
Prop you an iPhone, iPad, or Switch with this folding a...
Protect your AirPods/Pro with elago’s Nintendo-in...
Amazon will ship this L-shaped desk to your door for le...
NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 router and DOCSIS 3.1 modem systems...
Upgrade your Zoom calls with a rechargeable, dimmable, ...
Starbucks ground coffee and K-cups up to 40% off with d...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $100

Plan an outdoor adventure with Coleman’s 4-Person Sundome Tent, now $72 (Reg. $100)

$72 Learn More
$100 off

This portable power station offers 18W USB-C, multiple AC plugs, + more at $170 ($100 off)

$170 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Slayaway Camp, 4K Camera Pro, 3D EARTH PRO, more

FREE+ Learn More

Synology debuts new 25GbE NIC, refreshed caching NVMe SSDs, more

Learn More
60% off

Joe’s New Balance Flash Sale offers sneaker deals for $35 (Reg. up to $80)

$35 Learn More
Save $40

Simplify coming and going with Walker Edison’s premium Hall Tree, now $159.50 (Save $40)

$159.50 Learn More
30% off

Prop you an iPhone, iPad, or Switch with this folding aluminum stand at $7.50 on Amazon

$7.50 Learn More
Reg. $18

Protect your AirPods/Pro with elago’s Nintendo-inspired cases from $13

From $13 Learn More