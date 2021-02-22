Coleman tent sale: 4-Person $63, 6-Person $119, more from $47 (Up to 37% off)

Amazon is offering the Coleman 4-Person Sundome Tent for $62.99 shipped. That’s $37 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in a year by $2. This tent is made to accommodate up to four campers and aims to provide an abundance of fresh air thanks a built-in ground vent. Two windows take things even further while also providing you with a couple of different viewpoints. Coleman touts this tent as having a weatherproof design that’s able to keep water from getting in. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more tents discounted as low as $47.

More tents on sale:

Want to track activity while camping? If so, now’s a great time to grab one of Timex’s latest Metropolitan Smartwatches. These can last up to two weeks on a single charge, arguably making these a solid choice for anyone that likes to spend long periods embracing the outdoors. Discounts start at $140, and one of these has returned to its all-time low. And don’t miss that Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 has hit new all-time lows from $250.

Coleman 4-Person Sundome Tent features:

Welded corners and inverted seams keep water from getting in; included rainfly offers extra weather protection

Strong frame withstands 35+ mph winds

Large windows and ground vent for enhanced airflow

E-Port makes it easy to bring electrical power inside

In 10 minutes

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!