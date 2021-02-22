Shark’s ION Wi-Fi Robot Vac takes care of the chores for $150 (Amazon low, Reg. $220)

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Shark ION AV752 Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $220, today’s offer is $70 or 32% off the going rate, and a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support (with compatible devices), this model can be controlled directly from your smartphone (scheduling, start/stop). It has a tri-brush system to handle debris on all floor types while the 120-minute runtime is complemented by auto-return charging to the included docking station. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

At $150, today’s offer puts the Shark ION among the most affordable options out there. Anker’s BoostIQ RoboVac 12 is listed at the same price, for example, but you could save slightly more with the ILIFE A4s Robot Vacuum Cleaner at $136 shipped. You’re dropping your runtime down to 100-minutes and there is no Alexa support here, but it does auto return to the included charger and will get the job done for even less. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,200 Amazon customers.

But if it’s a higher-end model you’re after, with automatic emptying, check out this ongoing deal on iRobot’s Roomba i6+ at $250 off the going rate. Then head over to our home goods guide for additional discounts including everything from toothbrushes and shavers to kitchenware and DIY tool sets.

More Shark ION AV752 Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum:

Tri-Brush System combines side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll to handle debris on all surfaces. Shark ION Robot senses ledges and stairs, avoids damaging furniture and walls, and maneuvers around potential stuck situations, truly knowing your home. SharkClean app lets you start and stop cleaning and schedule your robot to clean whenever you want.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!