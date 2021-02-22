Sun Joe’s powerful 2800PSI electric pressure washer falls to $170 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer (SPX3000-MAX) for $170 shipped. Down from its $290 list price and $249 going rate at Home Depot, Lowe’s currently offers it for $212, Walmart has it for $188, and today’s deal is the best price we’ve tracked in over 12 months. Colder weather is almost behind us, so now’s a great time to score an off-season discount on a high-powered pressure washer before prices go up. This model is powered by a 14.5A motor with up to 2800PSI of water pressure. It also includes a 20-foot hose and a 35-foot power extension cable. The best part? There’s no gas or oil to deal with here. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

While you get quite a bit with today’s lead deal, one thing that isn’t included in the package is a Turbo Head Spray Nozzle. This is my favorite tip to use when cleaning sidewalks or siding on my home, and you can pick one up for just $20 at Amazon. This is a great way to spend just a fraction of your savings from today’s lead deal and get something quite useful in the process.

Sun Joe Pressure Washer features:

POWERFUL MOTOR: Powerful 14. 5-amp motor generates up to 2, 800 PSI/1. 3 GPM for maximum cleaning power

DUAL DETERGENT TANKS: Two onboard 30. 4 fl oz detergent tanks and detergent dial lets you control the mix

TSS (Total Stop System): Automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life

QUICK-CONNECT SPRAY TIPS: 5 Quick-Connect spray tips (0º, 15º, 25º, 40º and soap) tackle light, medium and heavy duty cleaning tasks

