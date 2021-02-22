FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sun Joe’s powerful 2800PSI electric pressure washer falls to $170 at Amazon

-
Save now $170

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer (SPX3000-MAX) for $170 shipped. Down from its $290 list price and $249 going rate at Home Depot, Lowe’s currently offers it for $212, Walmart has it for $188, and today’s deal is the best price we’ve tracked in over 12 months. Colder weather is almost behind us, so now’s a great time to score an off-season discount on a high-powered pressure washer before prices go up. This model is powered by a 14.5A motor with up to 2800PSI of water pressure. It also includes a 20-foot hose and a 35-foot power extension cable. The best part? There’s no gas or oil to deal with here. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

While you get quite a bit with today’s lead deal, one thing that isn’t included in the package is a Turbo Head Spray Nozzle. This is my favorite tip to use when cleaning sidewalks or siding on my home, and you can pick one up for just $20 at Amazon. This is a great way to spend just a fraction of your savings from today’s lead deal and get something quite useful in the process.

After you’re done shopping here, be sure to swing by our daily Green Deals roundup. Today, we’re tracking a Wi-Fi smart dimmer switch at $25, which is a great deal for what it offers. But, that’s not the only item on sale in our coverage, so be sure to swing by and find out what else is discounted right now.

Sun Joe Pressure Washer features:

  • POWERFUL MOTOR: Powerful 14. 5-amp motor generates up to 2, 800 PSI/1. 3 GPM for maximum cleaning power
  • DUAL DETERGENT TANKS: Two onboard 30. 4 fl oz detergent tanks and detergent dial lets you control the mix
  • TSS (Total Stop System): Automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life
  • QUICK-CONNECT SPRAY TIPS: 5 Quick-Connect spray tips (0º, 15º, 25º, 40º and soap) tackle light, medium and heavy duty cleaning tasks

