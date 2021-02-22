Vega’s 12-pack Plant-Based Chocolate Protein Shakes now just $12.50 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is now offering the 12-pack of Vega’s Plant-Based Protein Ready to Drink Shakes (chocolate) for $12.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip-the on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save, and an additional $10 will get knocked off during check out. Remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want monthly delivers. Regularly $30, this is nearly 60% off the going rate, a particularly notable discount, and the lowest we can find. With 20-grams of vegan protein from organic peas, sunflower seeds, and pumpkins, this is a perfect protein supplement for folks looking for a plant-based solution. Add in nine essential amino acids, 3-grams of fiber, and a gluten-, soy-, and dairy-free blend, alongside the 4+ star rating from over 2,300 Amazon customers, and you’re looking at a notably healthy way to load your diet with protein. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the Atkins Dark Chocolate Royale Protein-Rich Shakes. These ones also carry solid ratings and come in at even less for the 4-pack at just over $6.50. This one focuses on loading your protein shakes up with vitamins D, B6, and B12, as well as other healthy supplements, and will save you some cash compared to the plant-based variant above.

While we are talking health and fitness, be sure to check out the Apple Fitness+ Finer Form exercise bike Gold box deal right here. Then head over to our sports/fitness deal hub for additional offers including water bottles, outdoor adventure gear, and the Sunny Health & Fitness’ Exercise Bike, among others.

More on the Vega Protein Shakes:

Ready to drink vegan protein shake is perfect when you're on-the-go for a delicious breakfast drink, post workout, or as a snack Enjoy chilled for the best taste

20 Grams of vegan protein from organic pea protein, organic sunflower seed protein, and organic pumpkin seed protein provides a complete amino acid profile containing all 9 essential amino acids

More than just protein 25% DV of 11 vitamins and minerals per serving, 3 grams of fiber and 1 gram of Omega-3 ALA

