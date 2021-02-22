Zinus and Amazon-branded bed discounts abound from $139 (Up to $124 off)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Taylan Queen Platform Bed for $139.20 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in over a year by $12. This offering from Zinus takes a contemporary approach that widely differs from many others. It leans on navy-colored metal and pine wood, giving your room more of a standout appearance. Once assembled, you’ll find 10 inches of clearance underneath, leaving you with quite a bit of storage space. Zinus backs this bed frame with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Zinus Taylan Queen Platform Bed features:

Item Dimensions L x W x H: 81.5 x 60 x 36 inches

Contemporary styling in navy metal and pine wood

Strong steel frame with wood slat support

Quick and easy assembly with mattress sold separately

10 inches of clearance under the frame for valuable under bed storage space

Worry free 5 year limited warranty

