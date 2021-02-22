FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Zinus and Amazon-branded bed discounts abound from $139 (Up to $124 off)

$124 off From $139

Amazon is offering the Zinus Taylan Queen Platform Bed for $139.20 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in over a year by $12. This offering from Zinus takes a contemporary approach that widely differs from many others. It leans on navy-colored metal and pine wood, giving your room more of a standout appearance. Once assembled, you’ll find 10 inches of clearance underneath, leaving you with quite a bit of storage space. Zinus backs this bed frame with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

More bed deals:

Now that your bed situation has improved, why not give your pet some similar treatment? Believe it or not, a mere $4 Prime shipped will do the trick. For this price you’ll get an 18-inch solution that’s currently 45% off.

Zinus Taylan Queen Platform Bed features:

  • Item Dimensions L x W x H: 81.5 x 60 x 36 inches
  • Contemporary styling in navy metal and pine wood
  • Strong steel frame with wood slat support
  • Quick and easy assembly with mattress sold separately
  • 10 inches of clearance under the frame for valuable under bed storage space
  • Worry free 5 year limited warranty

