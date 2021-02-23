Upgrade your home office with Amazon’s Modern Desk Chair, now $219 (Save $50)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Modern Office Chair for $219.03 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since October. This cozy office chair aims to give your office a more high-end and modern appearance. You’ll also stand to benefit from a 360-degree swiveling design and “soft, contoured cushions” throughout. Assembly should only take a matter of minutes, allowing you to get back to work (or play) in no time at all. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you would prefer the look of something more traditional, consider this $68 desk chair. Like the deal above, it comes in a light colorway, a choice that will arguably brighten the look of your home office. Its “high-density seat cushion” should keep you comfortable throughout the day. With nearly 1,900 Amazon reviews so far, this chair is averaging 4.4/5 stars.

Need a desk to pair with your purchase? If so, it’s hard to overlook yesterday’s find. For a mere $65 you can own an L-shaped solution with 83-inches of total desk space. A sturdy build allows it to uphold 165 pounds of weight, ensuring it’s durable to prop up all of your gear and then some.

Amazon Rivet Modern Office Chair features:

The soft, curved lines of this adjustable office chair will be a welcome addition to any space. The low back and arms give it a less-imposing profile suitable for a modern workplace or home office.

Soft, contoured cushions are upholstered in ash-colored velvet.

This chair has a 360-degree swivel mechanism with height and tension adjustments to accommodate your work style.

