FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your home office with Amazon’s Modern Desk Chair, now $219 (Save $50)

-
AmazonHome GoodsRivet
Reg. $269 $219

Amazon is offering its Rivet Modern Office Chair for $219.03 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since October. This cozy office chair aims to give your office a more high-end and modern appearance. You’ll also stand to benefit from a 360-degree swiveling design and “soft, contoured cushions” throughout. Assembly should only take a matter of minutes, allowing you to get back to work (or play) in no time at all. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you would prefer the look of something more traditional, consider this $68 desk chair. Like the deal above, it comes in a light colorway, a choice that will arguably brighten the look of your home office. Its “high-density seat cushion” should keep you comfortable throughout the day. With nearly 1,900 Amazon reviews so far, this chair is averaging 4.4/5 stars.

Need a desk to pair with your purchase? If so, it’s hard to overlook yesterday’s find. For a mere $65 you can own an L-shaped solution with 83-inches of total desk space. A sturdy build allows it to uphold 165 pounds of weight, ensuring it’s durable to prop up all of your gear and then some.

Amazon Rivet Modern Office Chair features:

  • The soft, curved lines of this adjustable office chair will be a welcome addition to any space. The low back and arms give it a less-imposing profile suitable for a modern workplace or home office.
  • Soft, contoured cushions are upholstered in ash-colored velvet.
  • This chair has a 360-degree swivel mechanism with height and tension adjustments to accommodate your work style.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Rivet

About the Author

Flesh out your ideas on Amazon’s premium Glass Dr...
Quest Chocolate Protein Cookie 24-packs now $22 (Reg. $...
Save up to 33% on Tablo OTA DVR with automatic commerci...
Save up to 40% on Monoprice motorized standing desks an...
This highly-rated metal adjustable iPad/tablet stand is...
Twelve South’s leather AirSnap case protects your...
Save 25% on TaoTronics’ Ring Light Tripod bundle ...
Workout from home with Sunny Health & Fitness̵...
Show More Comments

Related

20% off

Flesh out your ideas on Amazon’s premium Glass Dry-Erase Board: $51 (Save 20%)

$51 Learn More
Shop now

Save up to 40% on Monoprice motorized standing desks and more from $75

40% off Learn More
50% off

Nautica Spring Must-Have Sale offers 50% off shorts, t-shirts, joggers, more

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $40

Quest Chocolate Protein Cookie 24-packs now $22 (Reg. $40) + more Amazon nutrition deals

$22 Learn More
Save now

Microsoft discounts Cold Pursuit, Rambo, Sicario, and much more to just $5 each in HD or 4K

$5 Learn More
Save 33%

Save up to 33% on Tablo OTA DVR with automatic commercial skipping, more from $100

From $100 Learn More
Save $50

Outfit your shop with SKIL’s Brushless Drill/Driver and Circular Saw Kit: $128 (All-time low)

$128 Learn More
40% off

This highly-rated metal adjustable iPad/tablet stand is just $10 Prime shipped (40% off)

$10 Learn More