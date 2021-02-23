Cuisinart cookware and utensil sets up to $200 off today with deals starting from $50 shipped

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Cuisinart 11-Piece Cookware Set for $49.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $200, very similar sets go for around $100 at Walmart and Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find. This 11-piece set, including three pans/pots, a series of utensils, and a skillet, is a great way to affordably refresh your cookware in one shot. They feature a non-stick coating as well as the ability to withstand temperatures up to 350-degrees on “halogen, ceramic glass, gas, and electric stovetops.” The tempered glass covers and pans are joined by a slotted turner, spoon, pasta spoon, and a nylon tongs. Rated 4+ stars from over 550 Best Buy customers. More deals and details below.

The official Best Buy eBay store is also offering the 12-piece Cuisinart Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $99.99 shipped. This one is also matched at Best Buy where it carries a regular price of $300 and is now at the lowest we can find. It includes a 2-quart saucepan with a cover, 3-quart sauté pan with a cover, 5-quart stockpot with lid, an 8-inch nonstick skillet, 10-inch skillet, slotted turner, solid spoon, slotted spoon and nylon tongs. The impact-bonded aluminum base is complemented by riveted, cool-touch stick handles and the 4+ star rating from over 430 Best Buy customers.

But if it’s just a super casual set you’re after, take a lookout the 8-piece Amazon Basics Non-Stick Cookware for $41.50 shipped. It carries best-seller status at Amazon and a 4+ star rating from over 23,000 customers. Just keep in mind it is recommended this set gets the hand-wash treatment and you won’t get the included cooking utensils.

Whip up meals quickly with this Cuisinart nonstick cooking set. With 11 pieces, including four pans and a skillet, this set is ideal for cooking soup stock, searing meat and sauteing vegetables, and the four kitchen tools add versatility when preparing pasta or turning eggs. The triple base layers of the pots in this Cuisinart nonstick cooking set provide excellent heat conduction.

