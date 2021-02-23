FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Cuisinart cookware and utensil sets up to $200 off today with deals starting from $50 shipped

-
Home GoodseBay Daily DealsCuisinart
65% off From $50

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Cuisinart 11-Piece Cookware Set for $49.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $200, very similar sets go for around $100 at Walmart and Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find. This 11-piece set, including three pans/pots, a series of utensils, and a skillet, is a great way to affordably refresh your cookware in one shot. They feature a non-stick coating as well as the ability to withstand temperatures up to 350-degrees on “halogen, ceramic glass, gas, and electric stovetops.” The tempered glass covers and pans are joined by a slotted turner, spoon, pasta spoon, and a nylon tongs. Rated 4+ stars from over 550 Best Buy customers. More deals and details below. 

The official Best Buy eBay store is also offering the 12-piece Cuisinart Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $99.99 shipped. This one is also matched at Best Buy where it carries a regular price of $300 and is now at the lowest we can find. It includes a 2-quart saucepan with a cover, 3-quart sauté pan with a cover, 5-quart stockpot with lid, an 8-inch nonstick skillet, 10-inch skillet, slotted turner, solid spoon, slotted spoon and nylon tongs. The impact-bonded aluminum base is complemented by riveted, cool-touch stick handles and the 4+ star rating from over 430 Best Buy customers. 

But if it’s just a super casual set you’re after, take a lookout the 8-piece Amazon Basics Non-Stick Cookware for $41.50 shipped. It carries best-seller status at Amazon and a 4+ star rating from over 23,000 customers. Just keep in mind it is recommended this set gets the hand-wash treatment and you won’t get the included cooking utensils. 

Head over to our home goods deal hub for additional offers on kitchenware, tool set, lighting, and much more

More on the Cuisinart 11-Piece Cookware Set:

Whip up meals quickly with this Cuisinart nonstick cooking set. With 11 pieces, including four pans and a skillet, this set is ideal for cooking soup stock, searing meat and sauteing vegetables, and the four kitchen tools add versatility when preparing pasta or turning eggs. The triple base layers of the pots in this Cuisinart nonstick cooking set provide excellent heat conduction.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Cuisinart

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

This desk riser lets you switch between sitting and sta...
Grab the Victoria Cast Iron Grill Press for your BBQ ki...
Bring some live plants into your home office from $16 i...
Finally upgrade to LED lighting with 1,000-lumen Amazon...
Flesh out your ideas on Amazon’s premium Glass Dr...
Quest Chocolate Protein Cookie 24-packs now $22 (Reg. $...
Save up to 40% on Monoprice motorized standing desks an...
Upgrade your home office with Amazon’s Modern Des...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $169

This desk riser lets you switch between sitting and standing for $150 (Reg. $169)

$150 Learn More
Save 38%

Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases now up to 38% off at new lows from $16

From $16 Learn More
Reg. $25.50

Grab the Victoria Cast Iron Grill Press for your BBQ kit at just $13 Prime shipped (Reg. $25.50)

$13 Learn More
#1 best-seller

Amazon’s best-selling Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops Knife hits lowest price in months at $12

$12 Learn More
$129 off

Save $129 on this outdoor-rated ping pong table and upgrade your patio at $371

$371 Learn More
All-time low

Save $375 on OnePlus 8T Android smartphones with BOGO 50% off promotion

$375 off Learn More

Lenovo unveils 39.7-inch Thunderbolt 4 monitor with 2500R curvature, USB-C hub, more

Learn More
Save 20%

iOttie’s iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand falls to $40 (Save 20%)

$40 Learn More