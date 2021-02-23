DSW takes extra 30% off all boots: Steve Madden, Cole Haan, Clarks, more

DSW takes an extra 30% off all boots with promo code ABOOTTIME at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on Cole Haan, Sorel, Merrell, Steve Madden, Clarks, Marc Fisher, and many more. DSW VIP Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale are the Cole Haan Grand Tour Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to just $63. For comparison, these boots are regularly priced at $180. This style is cushioned, lightweight, and versatile to dress up or down. The polished leather can easily be worn with dress pants or jeans alike and they were designed for support to help keep you comfortable throughout the day. With over 260 reviews from DSW customers, these boots are rated 4.9/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from DSW or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Rockport Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off sale styles including boots, slippers, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!