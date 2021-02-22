FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Rockport refreshes your shoes with extra 20% off sale styles: Boots, sneakers, more

Rockport’s offering an extra 20% off sale items with promo code THISISIT at checkout. This sale is a great way to update your shoes with deals on boots, sneakers, slippers, dress styles, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $85 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s ProWalker Eureka Plus Slip-On Shoes. They’re currently marked down to $56 and originally were priced at $100. You can choose from three versatile color options and the slip-on design makes them very convenient to head out the door. They’re also lightweight, cushioned to promote comfort, and it has a non-slip grip pad on the outsole to help give you traction. These shoes are also versatile to dress up or down seamlessly. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Oakley Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off best selling sunglasses, snow goggles, and much more.

