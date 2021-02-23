Finally upgrade to LED lighting with 1,000-lumen Amazon Basics bulbs at $17.50 for six

Amazon is offering a 6-pack of its Amazon Basics 75W/1,000-lumen LED Light Bulbs for $17.60 Prime shipped. Down from $22.50, this is around 20% in savings and is the lowest price that we’ve tracked since 2018 when it fell to just $17. If you’re still using older incandescent or CFL light bulbs around the house, it’s time to upgrade. Picking up these LED bulbs will net you 1,000-lumens from just 11.5W of power used, which comes in at a 85% reduction in consumption when compared to a standard incandescent alternative. Plus, with six included here, each bulb only costs around $2.93, which is quite good when it comes to LED offerings. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Well, this Westinghouse LED bulb is just $2.50 and saves you quite a bit. Not only is the overall cost lower per bulb, but so is the total electrical usage. These clock in at just 6W of power used to generate the 480-lumens of light. This is around 50% below what you’ll get out of today’s lead deal, but is perfect for desk lamps or hallways that don’t need to be quite as bright.

Illuminate your yard with Philips Hue’s Smart Outdoor Lightstrip. We’re tracking a deal that makes it just $73, which is the second-best Amazon price that we’ve seen. This is the perfect way to add a bit of flair to your outdoor setup before spring and summer roll around, if you’re someone who enjoys nights on the patio or grilling out.

More about Amazon Basics’ LED Bulbs:

With a life of 15,000 hours, the bulb will last over 13 years (based on 3 hours of use each day)

Provides 1000 lumens of light immediately, with no waiting time to warm up to full brightness

With a correlated color temperature of 2700 Kelvin, this bulb provides a soft white light, creating a comfortable atmosphere for any room

