Philips Hue 7-Ft. Smart Outdoor Lightstrip strikes second-best Amazon offer at under $73

Reg. $90 $73

Amazon is offering the Philips Hue 7-foot Smart Outdoor Lightstrip for $72.90 shipped. That’s $17 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is an Amazon offer that’s been beaten only once before by about $1. If you’re in the Philips Hue ecosystem, you know that notable discounts on many of the products in the lineup can be hard to come by. Today’s deal will let you adopt a 7-foot smart lightstrip that’s ready to withstand the outdoors. Once hooked up with an existing Philips Hue hub, you’ll be ready to control settings using HomeKit, Alexa, or Assistant. Owners can configure the entire strip to display a “single, bright, and vibrant” color of their choosing. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If something more basic will do the trick, why not grab 25-feet of string lights for $13 when clipping the on-page coupon. Bulbs are spaced one foot apart, leaving you with a total of 25 to spread throughout your patio, yard, and more. This offering is among Amazon’s best sellers and is rated an average of 4.5/5 stars from more than 14,700 shoppers.

And for those of you that want bright, hassle-free lighting, don’t miss out on this 4-pack of solar outdoor lights at $25. Each offers up to 3,000-lumens of brightness and no batteries are required thanks to a built-in solar panel along the top. This design frees you up to place each of these wherever needed, just be sure sunlight can reach them.

Philips Hue Smart 2M Outdoor Lightstrip features:

  • Flexible in nature and with perfect diffused light, place your 7ft Philips Hue Outdoor Lightstrip anywhere around the house. Choose colors to create ambiance for an outdoor BBQ or a nice light setting when relaxing.
  • The Outdoor Lightstrip is WET rated, which means it is fully weatherproof and can withstand all weather condtions. The smart lighstrip can withstand small puddles of water or jets of water, so no worries when rain is forecasted.
  • The Outdoor Lighstrip comes equipped with a lifetime of up to 25,000 hours and 2 year warranty protection. Purchase the Hue Smart Hub for the Full Hue Smart Experience.

