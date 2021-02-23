Get ready for spring BBQs with 48-feet of waterproof outdoor LED lights at $26 (Save $10)

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 48-foot Outdoor LED String Light for $25.99 shipped with the code OBB3CXVF and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $36, today’s deal saves you $10 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Spring is coming soon, so it’s time to start thinking about how you want to decorate the patio for BBQs and cookouts. This set of LED string lights is perfect for the task, spanning a total of 48-feet. There are 15 dimmable bulbs included here, allowing you to set the mood during outdoor events with the family. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

A must with these lights is this 40-pack of hangers for $10 Prime shipped. These will make your life super easy when it comes time to set up these lights. Plus, since it’s all clip-based, there will be no damage left behind when it’s time to break it down.

Ready to take things to the next level with your outdoor space? Philips Hue’s Smart Outdoor Lightstrip is the perfect tool for the job. Right now, we’re tracking a deal that makes it just $73, which is the second-best Amazon price that we’ve seen. This is a great way to add a bit of flair to your outdoor setup before spring and summer roll around, if you’re someone who enjoys nights on the patio or grilling out.

More about Govee’s Outdoor LED String Light:

Shatterproof & Waterproof: With a heavy-duty plastic lampshade, the bulbs are protected from bad weahter or falls. The LED bulbs also feature an IP65 water-resistant rating, making them durable and safe for outdoor use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!