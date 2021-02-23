Honeywell’s HEPA air purifier preps your home for spring at $88.50 (30% off)

Amazon is offering the Honeywell True HEPA Air Purifier (HPA100) for $88.70 shipped. Down 30% from its normal going rate, this is the best pricing that we’ve tracked since 2019 and is the lowest available. This air filter is built to handle rooms up to 155-square feet and can remove “99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns.” With spring around the corner, things are starting to bloom again across much of the country. You’ll be able to remove things like “pet dander, pollen, dust, mold, and smoke” from the air using this purifier. Just place it in a corner, turn it on, and enjoy cleaner air. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You can ditch the Honeywell namesake and save some cash while achieving a similar result. The TOPPIN HEPA Air Purifier is a great alternative at $57 on Amazon. With the ability to filter up to 160-square feet, this purifier is very similar in specs to the model above. The overall design, however, might not blend in quite as well as the more slender build of the model above.

Clean your home further with the refurbished Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Stick Vac. It’s down to $300 right now, which saves you $400 from its normal going rate. This vacuum is perfect for picking up messes that happen around your home, as it doesn’t require any wall plug to function. Just charge it up and it’s ready to clean for up to 60 minutes.

More about Honeywell’s HEPA Air Purifier:

Medium room air purifier: Recommended for medium rooms (up to 155 square feet) this true HEPA allergen remover air purifier helps capture up to 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns

Easy to Use; With quiet operation, Easy Tap controls & an Auto Off Timer, this air purifier helps remove particles like pet dander, pollen, dust, mold & smoke, & helps capture certain germs & reduce odors

Honeywell air purifiers: Our air purifiers help remove allergens, dust & odors. If you have allergies, pets or stale indoor air, air purifiers help remove airborne particles & help improve air quality

