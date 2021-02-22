Dyson refurbished Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Stick Vac now $300 (Orig. $700), more

Dyson is now offering its Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum for $299.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Regularly as much as $670 at Amazon in new condition, Dyson usually sells this one refurbished for around $380 with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. This cordless stick vacuum provides up to 60-minutes of run time (more like 40-minutes with the soft roller cleaner head), as well as whole-machine filtration that “traps 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns.” Not only does it quickly transform into a hand-held vacuum, but it also includes a drop-in docking system and comes with a host of add-on tools: combination, crevice, and a mini motorized tool, as well as the mini soft dusting brush. Ships with a 6-month Dyson warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 8,200 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

More vacuum deals:

Prefer to have a robot take care of the mess for you? This morning’s Gold Box has Shark’s ION Wi-Fi Robot Vac down at $150 shipped as well as these ongoing deals on iRobot’s Roomba i6+ at $250 off. Then head over to our home goods guide for more discounts on items for around the house including the Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Fryer at $30 (50% off) and Amazon’s Mid-Century Modern 5-Arm Chandelier, among many others.

More on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Stick Vac:

Up to 60 minutes run time when using a non-motorized tool. Cyclone technology: 14 concentric cyclones. Filtration: advanced whole machine filtration. Cleaning path width – 9.84 inches

Dyson technology helps create a cleaner, healthier home – Our vacuums and purifiers are scientifically proven to capture particles as small as allergens and bacteria.

Lightweight and versatile, to clean right through the home. Instant-release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 3.5 hours minimum before first use

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!