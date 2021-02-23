iOttie’s iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand falls to $40 (Save 20%)

Amazon curently offers the iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand for $39.95 shipped in various styles. Down from its $50 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20%, marks only the second notable price cut to date, and comes within $2 of the all-time low. iOttie’s latest charging stand delivers a way to refuel two devices at once with an upright Qi stand as well as a secondary pad on the side. Its main 15W charging section can power up your smartphone in both portrait and landscape orientations, and a secondary 5W charger makes for a convenient way to top of AirPods and the like. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Don’t need to refuel two devices at once? Opting for iOttie’s Ion Wireless Fast Charging Stand at $30 lets you score a more affordable nightstand or desk upgrade that packs much of the same fabric stylings. This one only delivers 7.5W of power as compared to the featured 15W output, not to mention the lack of a secondary charging pad. You can count on a 4.6/5 star rating from over 2,100 customers.

Though if neither of these iOttie offerings are going to cut it for your charging kit, be sure to check out all of the markdowns in our smartphone accessories guide. We spotted a collection of new deals In today’s roundup including MFi Lightning cables and more from $6.

iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Stand features:

The iON Wireless Duo is the solution to all your charging needs. Engineered for maximum efficiency, the iON Duo is capable of powering two devices simultaneously. It smartly integrates two charging stations with a stand + pad combo, for wirelessly fast charging Qi-enabled smartphones and accessories like smartwatches and headphones. The stand features a fabric-wrapped design, overlaying two Qi coils which allow for ideal viewing in both portrait and landscape mode, at a 65-degree tilt.

