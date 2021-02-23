Logitech’s MX Master 3 is a work-from-home must with its ergonomic design, more at $80

Staples is offering the Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse for $80.38 shipped when you add a filler item to your cart and use the code 77898 at checkout. This is 20% below what you’d pay at Amazon and today’s deal beats our last mention by around $0.50 for one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in a while. The MX Master 3 is the best mouse to If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your productivity at home. You’ll find Logitech’s unique “infinite scroll wheel” here that goes from clicking to smooth scrolling, allowing you to traverse pages with ease. There’s also a side-scroll wheel by your thumb, giving you the ability to navigate documents, Excel spreadsheets, Photoshop files, or even Final Cut timelines like no other mouse on the market. Plus, it’s entirely customizable to do exactly what you want or need it to do. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Ready to learn more? Our hands-on review is a must-read for you then.

Save a few bucks when opting for the Logitech MX Master 2S. While this is the previous-generation model, it still has many of the same features of the MX Master 3 above. You’ll find the same side-scroll wheel here, an ergonomic design, and more. Just keep in mind that it’s not USB-C like the deal above, but instead, it uses a microUSB charging port. Considering it’s available for $60 at Amazon, this is a great way to upgrade your mouse game while sticking to a budget.

More of a gamer? Well, you can pick up the Amazon Basics Pro RGB gaming mouse for under $10 right now. It’s 75% off, which ushers in massive savings compared to its normal going rate. With 12 buttons on the side, this mouse can be completely customized to do whatever you need when gaming.

Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced features:

Get spot-on precision in your designs games with this Logitech MX Master Series advanced wireless mouse. The sculpted shape is comfortable to hold for extended hours, and the electromagnetic MagSpeed wheel enables fast noiseless scrolling. This Logitech MX Master Series advanced wireless mouse lasts 70 days on a full charge, making it suitable for work trips.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!