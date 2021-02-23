FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Less than $10 Prime shipped will score Amazon’s Pro RGB Gaming Mouse (75% off)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Pro RGB Gaming Mouse for $9.88 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $30 off what it’s been averaging, beats our last mention by $8, and delivers the lowest price we’ve tracked. Gaming peripherals can cost a pretty penny, but this deal won’t break the bank. For under $10 you’ll get an RGB-equipped gaming mouse with 12 programmable MMO side buttons, an upgrade that’s bound to take standard setups to the next level. This mouse connects to your PC using a braided 6-foot USB cable and is backed by a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from 55% of Amazon shoppers.

If cutting the cord matters most to you, spending the same amount can score Jelly Comb’s $10 Wireless Mouse. A USB dongle is included and takes the hassle out of pairing. It’s made with both Windows and macOS platforms in mind, ensuring you’ll have a solution that’s ready for either use case.

And if you’re in need of a new desk, we’ve got some deals worth checking out. Yesterday’s deal delivers a spacious L-shaped solution for $65, but if you’d rather have a standing desk, be sure to swing by our Monoprice roundup to find the latest batch of discounts. You can also take advantage of $50 off Amazon’s Modern Desk Chair.

AmazonBasics Pro RGB Gaming Mouse features:

  • Multi-functional right-handed gaming mouse ideal for consistent performance during multiplayer online video games and more
  • 6 mouse buttons including scroll and thumb buttons, and 12 programmable MMO side buttons
  • Adjustable DPI optical sensor levels from 800-12,000
  • Omron micro switches, 1000 Hz polling rate, 50G acceleration, 250IPS cursor speed, and a Pixart sensor
  • Ergonomic design for comfortable long-form game play and exceptional grip; durable Teflon feet
  • 6-foot braided USB 2.0 cable with gold plated connector
  • Backed by an Amazon Basics 1-Year Limited Warranty
  • Software is available for download below (refer to the Product description section)

