Nautica Spring Must-Have Sale offers 50% off shorts, t-shirts, joggers, more

-
FashionNautica
50% off From $10

Nautica Spring Must-Have Sale offers 50% off shorts, pants, t-shirts, joggers, dresses, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Navtech Shorts that are currently marked down to $30, which is 50% off the original rate. These shorts are infused with stretch for added comfort and mobility. They’re available in four versatile color options and they’re water-resistant. Also, be sure to pair them with the Sustainable Short-Sleeve Henley T-Shirt for a fashionable look and it’s also marked down to $25. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nautica and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

