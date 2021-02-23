FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Workout from home with Sunny Health & Fitness’ Upright Exercise Bike: $209 (Save $90)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessSunny Health & Fitness
Reg. $299 $209

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Upright Exercise Bike (SF-B2883) for $209 shipped. Today’s offer is $90 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $28. This exercise bike features a belt-driven design that’s paired with a 6.6-pound flywheel. Plugging it into an outlet will power its built-in pulse sensors to provide heart rate information as you ride. You’ll also be able to keep tabs on speed, time, distance, calories burned, and the list goes on. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Drive down spending when foregoing the built-in flywheel with XTERRA Fitness’ Folding Exercise Bike at $140. One feature where this offering excels is its ability to fold down and only require 18.1- by 18.1-inches of floor space. Amazon shoppers have left well over 10,000 reviews and the average rating for this best-selling exercise bike is 4.6/5 stars.

And that’s not all. Last week we found a different Sunny Health & Fitness’ Exercise Bike for $181. The savings aren’t quite as steep as the lead deal, but going this route will still yield a $69 discount. It boasts a 30-pound flywheel that’s said to feel like “riding a real bike and not a fitness machine.”

Sunny Health & Fitness Upright Exercise Bike features:

  • Belt-drive: when you pedal, you’ll push against the speedy 6. 6-Pound flywheel with the belt-drive mechanism. Even when the exercise bike is not plugged in, you’ll still be able to perform in-home cycling workouts.
  • Pulse sensors: to keep tabs on your heart RATE, grab onto the Pulse sensors as you exercise on the magnetic Upright bike. The heart RATE data can be used to personalize the pre-installed heart rate-driven workout programs.
  • Performance monitor: Track your speed, RPM, time, distance, calories burned, Wattage, heart RATE, and workout programs on one backlit screen when you plug in the upright cycle bike.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Sunny Health & Fitness

About the Author

Twelve South’s leather AirSnap case protects your...
Upgrade your home office with Amazon’s Modern Des...
Save 25% on TaoTronics’ Ring Light Tripod bundle ...
Add these Mario Diorama Play Sets to your collection fr...
Philips Hue 7-Ft. Smart Outdoor Lightstrip strikes seco...
All-in-one Tonor USB mic bundle with tripod now down at...
Today’s best game deals: LEGO Switch games $17, Mario...
New Amazon low brings Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook...
Show More Comments

Related

Review

Is this mid-tier Amazon indoor cycle worth it? Ancheer / FUNMILY exercise bike review [Video]

Learn More
Shop now

Save up to 40% on Monoprice motorized standing desks and more from $75

40% off Learn More
Save $50

Outfit your shop with SKIL’s Brushless Drill/Driver and Circular Saw Kit: $128 (All-time low)

$128 Learn More
40% off

This highly-rated metal adjustable iPad/tablet stand is just $10 Prime shipped (40% off)

$10 Learn More

Green Deals: This 167Wh Portable Power Station runs all your gear off-grid for $90.50, more

Learn More
Reg. $25

Twelve South’s leather AirSnap case protects your AirPods for $19.50

$19.50 Learn More
Play at Home

Sony relaunches COVID-19 Play At Home program: Ratchet & Clank for FREE + more

FREE Learn More
70% off

Nordstrom Rack offers up to 70% off Cole Haan, Steve Madden, Nautica, more

From $15 Learn More