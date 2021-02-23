Workout from home with Sunny Health & Fitness’ Upright Exercise Bike: $209 (Save $90)

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Upright Exercise Bike (SF-B2883) for $209 shipped. Today’s offer is $90 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $28. This exercise bike features a belt-driven design that’s paired with a 6.6-pound flywheel. Plugging it into an outlet will power its built-in pulse sensors to provide heart rate information as you ride. You’ll also be able to keep tabs on speed, time, distance, calories burned, and the list goes on. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Drive down spending when foregoing the built-in flywheel with XTERRA Fitness’ Folding Exercise Bike at $140. One feature where this offering excels is its ability to fold down and only require 18.1- by 18.1-inches of floor space. Amazon shoppers have left well over 10,000 reviews and the average rating for this best-selling exercise bike is 4.6/5 stars.

And that’s not all. Last week we found a different Sunny Health & Fitness’ Exercise Bike for $181. The savings aren’t quite as steep as the lead deal, but going this route will still yield a $69 discount. It boasts a 30-pound flywheel that’s said to feel like “riding a real bike and not a fitness machine.”

Sunny Health & Fitness Upright Exercise Bike features:

Belt-drive: when you pedal, you’ll push against the speedy 6. 6-Pound flywheel with the belt-drive mechanism. Even when the exercise bike is not plugged in, you’ll still be able to perform in-home cycling workouts.

Pulse sensors: to keep tabs on your heart RATE, grab onto the Pulse sensors as you exercise on the magnetic Upright bike. The heart RATE data can be used to personalize the pre-installed heart rate-driven workout programs.

Performance monitor: Track your speed, RPM, time, distance, calories burned, Wattage, heart RATE, and workout programs on one backlit screen when you plug in the upright cycle bike.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!