This desk riser lets you switch between sitting and standing for $150 (Reg. $169)

Working from home often means hunching over a basic desk or table for many hours a day. The FlexiSpot M7C Desk Riser lets you adapt any worktop into a sit-stand desk, complete with a deep keyboard tray. You can get this neat accessory today for just $149.99 (Reg. $169) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

Studies point to many potential benefits of standing to work, from reduced neck pain to better regulation of blood sugar levels. However, most experts agree that standing on the spot for eight hours a day is not ideal — especially when you first start.

The FlexiSpot M7C Desk Riser provides a simple solution. This strong platform has two levels: one for a display or your laptop, and a detachable keyboard tray at typing height. You can also place your laptop here, if you prefer.

This design ensures that, no matter whether you are sitting or standing, you have an ergonomic set-up.

You can adjust the height of the riser simply by releasing a handle. The whole thing moves up and down in a straight line for stability, and the movement is completely smooth. 

In addition, the whole work surface slides forward to create an overhang for the keyboard tray. This is particularly useful if you have limited leg room.

Order now for just $149.99 to get the FlexiSpot Riser at 11% off MSRP, with free shipping included.

