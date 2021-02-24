Bosch’s 40-Pc. Drill/Driver Bit Set comes within a penny of its 1-year low, now $20 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Bosch 40-piece Drill/Driver Bit Set (DDMS40) for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.01 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This Bosch set is comprised of driver and drilling solutions that are said to “provide 10X longer bit life than standard impact bits.” Each piece features a black oxide coating that lowers friction and produce less heat to extend its lifespan. Everything can be easily organized and carried around a job site using Bosch’s included carrying case. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you’re primarily after a drilling solution, consider DEWALT’s 14-piece Set instead. It’ll set you back less than the deal above with a price that clocks in at $17. These bits are ready to tackle materials like “wood, metal, and plastic.” Well over 7,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.8/5 star rating.

Does your current drill need to be replaced? If so, we spotted a $50 discount on SKIL’s Brushless Drill/Driver and Circular Saw Kit. This means you’ll only have to set aside $128 in order to cash in on the all-time low. The kit bundles a drill/driver, circular saw, 4Ah battery, and PWR Jump Charger. Swing by our home goods guide to find more deals that could be right up your alley.

Bosch 40-Pc. Drill/Driver Bit Set features:

Featuring the Bosch Impact Tough bit design so both driver and drill bits are impact rated and provide 10X longer bit life than standard impact bits

The driver bit Xtended Torsion Zone helps to absorb high torque peaks to reduce stress or breakage of bit tips on new impact drivers

Black oxide coating on drill bits provides lower fiction, along with less heat for long life

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!