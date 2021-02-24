Bosch’s 40-Pc. Drill/Driver Bit Set comes within a penny of its 1-year low, now $20 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Bosch 40-piece Drill/Driver Bit Set (DDMS40) for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.01 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This Bosch set is comprised of driver and drilling solutions that are said to “provide 10X longer bit life than standard impact bits.” Each piece features a black oxide coating that lowers friction and produce less heat to extend its lifespan. Everything can be easily organized and carried around a job site using Bosch’s included carrying case. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
If you’re primarily after a drilling solution, consider DEWALT’s 14-piece Set instead. It’ll set you back less than the deal above with a price that clocks in at $17. These bits are ready to tackle materials like “wood, metal, and plastic.” Well over 7,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.8/5 star rating.
Does your current drill need to be replaced? If so, we spotted a $50 discount on SKIL’s Brushless Drill/Driver and Circular Saw Kit. This means you’ll only have to set aside $128 in order to cash in on the all-time low. The kit bundles a drill/driver, circular saw, 4Ah battery, and PWR Jump Charger. Swing by our home goods guide to find more deals that could be right up your alley.
Bosch 40-Pc. Drill/Driver Bit Set features:
- Featuring the Bosch Impact Tough bit design so both driver and drill bits are impact rated and provide 10X longer bit life than standard impact bits
- The driver bit Xtended Torsion Zone helps to absorb high torque peaks to reduce stress or breakage of bit tips on new impact drivers
- Black oxide coating on drill bits provides lower fiction, along with less heat for long life
