Outfit your shop with SKIL’s Brushless Drill/Driver and Circular Saw Kit: $128 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the SKIL Cordless Drill/Driver and Circular Saw Kit (CB743901) for $128.10 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $7. This SKIL combo pairs two brushless offerings to help outfit your workshop with commonly-used tools. You’ll garner a drill/driver, circular saw, 4Ah battery, and PWR Jump Charger. Once your battery has been depleted, SKIL touts that dropping it on the charger for as little as five minutes will have you back up and running. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Grab BLACK+DECKER’s 109-piece Bit Set for $19 to be prepared for several types of projects. It includes screwdriving and drill bits, both of which are stored in a handy, hard-shell storage case. More than 7,000 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average 4.7/5 star rating.

And we’ve got many other tool deals worth checking out. Yesterday we spotted Makita’s Impact Wrench Kit at a new low of $129 alongside others priced from $47. Today you’ll find Home Depot has taken up to 20% off Greenworks electric mowers, trimmers, and more. Be sure to bookmark our home goods guide so you can quickly tune in to other tool deals as they pop up.

SKIL 2-Tool Kit features:

Set includes Brushless 20V 1/2 Inch Drill Driver and Brushless 20V 6-1/2 Inch Circular Saw. Plus a PWR Core 20 4. 0Ah Lithium Battery and PWR Jump Charger.

The digital brushless motor on both tools provides efficient high performance for driving and cutting through a variety of surfaces.

Automatic PWR Jump charges the battery in just 5 minutes, or 100% battery in 45 minutes.

