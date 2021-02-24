Citizen Eco-Drive, Seiko Solar, and more watches are discounted as low as $59 (Up to $124 off)

Amazon is offering the Citizen Eco-Drive Brycen Watch (CA0648-09L) for $196.17 shipped. That’s $47 off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked since April. This fashionable Citizen watch is powered by any light source and “never needs a battery.” It features a 44mm stainless steel case that’s paired with a stylish leather band. A water-resistant design allows it to withstand 330-foot depths, ensuring it can easily handle the pool, shower, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find additional watch discounts below that are priced as low as $59.

More watches on sale:

Want a smartwatch instead? If so, be sure to have a look at the discounts we’ve uncovered on Timex’s latest Metropolitan timepieces. They features AMOLED displays and can last up to two weeks between charges. Pricing kicks off from $140, allowing you to embrace a smartwatch at an affordable price.

Citizen Eco-Drive Brycen Watch features:

Powered by Light. Never Needs a Battery

5 year manufacturer’s warranty

Quartz Movement

Case Diameter: 44mm

Water resistant to 100m (330ft): in general, suitable for swimming and snorkeling, but not diving

