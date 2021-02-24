Citizen Eco-Drive, Seiko Solar, and more watches are discounted as low as $59 (Up to $124 off)

Amazon is offering the Citizen Eco-Drive Brycen Watch (CA0648-09L) for $196.17 shipped. That’s $47 off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked since April. This fashionable Citizen watch is powered by any light source and “never needs a battery.” It features a 44mm stainless steel case that’s paired with a stylish leather band. A water-resistant design allows it to withstand 330-foot depths, ensuring it can easily handle the pool, shower, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find additional watch discounts below that are priced as low as $59.
More watches on sale:
- Citizen Eco-Drive Quartz (FE7082-53W): $298 (Reg. $375)
- Citizen Black Panther (CA0297-52W): $331 (Reg. $405)
- Citizen Eco-Drive Blue Angels (AT8020-03L): $391 (Reg. $460)
- Citizen PCAT Quartz Sport (CB5896-54X): $406 (Reg. $530)
- Timex Command 47mm: $61 (Reg. $70)
- Timex Waterbury (TW2T70400VQ): $90 (Reg. $145)
- Timex Waterbury Automatic (TW2U11600): $220 (Reg. $260)
- Skagen Aaren Kulor (SKW6510): $75 (Reg. $90)
- Skagen Stainless Steel Automatic (SKW6613): $149 (Reg. $190)
- Fossil Machine (FS5340): $59 (Reg. $80)
- Seiko Solar Quartz Silver: $133 (Reg. $180)
- Seiko Solar Japanese Quartz: $138 (Reg. $200)
- Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel (BM8240-03E): $118 (Reg. $140)
- Citizen Eco-Drive Quartz (AW0080-57A): $151 (Reg. $185)
- Citizen Mickey Mouse & Friends (AW1596-08W): $163 (Reg. $270)
- …and more…
Want a smartwatch instead? If so, be sure to have a look at the discounts we’ve uncovered on Timex’s latest Metropolitan timepieces. They features AMOLED displays and can last up to two weeks between charges. Pricing kicks off from $140, allowing you to embrace a smartwatch at an affordable price.
Citizen Eco-Drive Brycen Watch features:
- Powered by Light. Never Needs a Battery
- 5 year manufacturer’s warranty
- Quartz Movement
- Case Diameter: 44mm
- Water resistant to 100m (330ft): in general, suitable for swimming and snorkeling, but not diving
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!